Sandy Campbell, who has headed the Santa Fe Council on International Relations for five years, is leaving his role as executive director to become president and CEO of a Taos-based nonprofit.
The organization in a news release said Campbell will be succeeded on an interim basis by Jim Falk, retired president and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth. A search for a permanent successor is underway.
Santa Fe’s organization was named one of three councils of the year in 2020 by the World Affairs Councils of America.
Campbell is joining True Kids 1, a nonprofit dedicated to media literacy in schools across the state.
The council, founded in 1965, has offered programming and educational opportunities and was central to Journalism Under Fire, a large conference on the challenges faced by reporters around the globe, before the pandemic.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.