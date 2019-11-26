New Mexico Homeland Security Secretary Jackie Lindsey gave notice to the governor Tuesday that she was resigning.
Her resignation is effective immediately, the Governor’s Office said in a statement.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to resign as the Cabinet secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to focus on my family and my health,” Lindsey said in her statement to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Deputy Secretary Kelly Hamilton will serve as acting secretary, and a search will ensue to fill the role, the office said.
