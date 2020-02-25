Less than a year after becoming director of the New Mexico Film Office, Todd Christensen announced Tuesday he is leaving the job.
Christensen said he based his decision on personal, not political or professional, reasons.
"I've been thinking about this for a while," he said. "I'm 70. I made a choice for my personal well-being."
Meanwhile, the state's Economic Development Department announced that it chose Amber Dodson, the film office liaison for Albuquerque, to take Christensen's place.
Alicia J. Keyes, economic development secretary, said in a news release that Dodson has "shown she has the skills and vision to lead the film office as it takes on new challenges to be the best in the industry."
Christensen, who previously worked as a location scout in New Mexico, said he gave Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham two weeks' notice earlier this month. Friday is his last day on the job.
He said he plans to return to the private film sector and work to bring more Native Americans into the industry.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.