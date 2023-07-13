Victor Marshall, a storied New Mexico attorney who’s been suspended from practicing law for 18 months, predicted his professional demise in an email.
“My disbarment is scheduled for July 13 at 9 am in the NM Supreme Court. You can watch my execution on TV from the court website, live or taped. Technology is great.”
Marshall wasn’t disbarred Thursday, but he says it’s only a matter of time until the Supreme Court moves against him with finality.
The justices already have found Marshall violated rules of professional conduct by defaming judges, a claim he denounces as false. In a related proceeding, the Supreme Court held Marshall in contempt and fined him $2,000.
Marshall, 76, hasn’t complied with court directives for continuing education in legal ethics. And he refuses to retract or soften any statements about the judges he criticized.
“They assume if they lower the hammer on me, they’ll coerce behavior,” Marshall said in an interview Thursday. “The message is play ball, show remorse. I have nothing to be remorseful for. The judges I criticized have engaged in — shall I be polite? — malfeasance.”
Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon, who presided in Marshall’s contempt hearing, withdrew from Thursday’s proceeding. Marshall late last month sued Bacon in U.S. District Court, saying she and others in the state legal system established “new censorship rules which have been imposed on all lawyers practicing in New Mexico and their clients.”
Judges are public officials. Like everyone else in America, lawyers are free to criticize judges, Marshall said. Beyond that, he said, he has documented the judicial misconduct he cited, a defense against defamation.
The idea of judges being off-limits to critics riles Marshall.
On Thursday, outside of court, he cited the state Supreme Court’s verbiage in his disciplinary case as “legal gibberish and double-talk.”
“My favorite sentence appears in Footnote 2: ‘Just as we reject imposing a requirement that the statement be, in fact, false, so we reject a requirement that it be demonstrably true.’ Parse and ponder that for a while.”
New Mexico’s highest court has been equally critical of Marshall’s pronouncements. “The United States Supreme Court has recognized that attorney speech may be regulated without running afoul of the First Amendment,” it stated regarding Marshall’s case.
Legal wrangling is plentiful in this confrontation.
Missing from the punitive action against Marshall is any meaningful recognition of his 46 years as a practicing attorney.
Judges used to say they expected attorneys to zealously represent their clients. Marshall did that from the moment he became a courtroom prodigy.
Three years out of Harvard Law School, Marshall represented Robert McKinney in his successful federal lawsuit to regain ownership of The Santa Fe New Mexican from Gannett, the national newspaper chain. Marshall helped win a nine-year legal battle that really was a case of David felling Goliath.
Many more underdogs became clients of Marshall, including whistleblowers to government misconduct and irrigators on the San Juan River.
Marshall has little tolerance for bureaucrats, all the more reason he served two terms in the state Senate as a Republican.
Breaking from many in his party, Marshall sponsored the bill that made New Mexico the third state with a mandatory seat-belt law. Evidence guided him. New Mexico had the highest highway fatality rate per population in the country.
Sen. Marshall also co-sponsored the 1988 constitutional amendment for selection of judges based on merit. Cronyism and corruption were personal affronts to him, a stand that never changed.
In addition to Chief Justice Bacon, Marshall in his recently filed federal case is suing three people with the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court.
One of them, attorney Jane Gagne, on Thursday asked the four sitting justices to disbar Marshall. She said Marshall had acted with “open defiance.”
Justice Michael E. Vigil, presiding in Bacon’s absence, told Marshall he had up to 20 minutes to address the court. In a prior hearing, because Marshall no longer was a licensed lawyer, Bacon told him he had to be sworn in to be heard. Marshall refused.
Vigil made no mention of Marshall taking an oath Thursday. “You have nothing to fear,” the justice told Marshall.
But trust had been poisoned. Marshall called attention to an affidavit he just filed with the Supreme Court. The document says in part: “I am more than willing to testify in any forum which takes testimony in accordance with the law. One such forum is the United State District Court in New Mexico in the case of Marshall v. Bacon, et al.”
Outside the courtroom, Marshall called the invitation to speak “a trap.” A judge’s assurance from the bench that he had nothing to fear does not overrule a written order, Marshall said. He told me he couldn’t afford another fine for contempt.
Disbarment cases often are about lawyers who stole from clients or bungled cases because of addiction. Marshall assailed judges he said failed to disclose conflicts of interest.
One question in Marshall’s case should be whether the legal community would be better off with or without him.
The answer seems clear. He’s a rebel, but always with a cause.