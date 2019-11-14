Hazmat team investigates Taos post office fumes

TAOS — Noxious fumes at a Taos post office sent two people to a local hospital Wednesday evening and prompted police to call in a hazardous materials team to clean up a volatile organic compound that still has not been identified.
Authorities also did not release information about how the substance might have been released.
The Taos Fire Department responded to a report of fumes at the north-side post office on Paseo del Pueblo Norte around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Taos Manager Rick Bellis.
Someone at the post office had called about a “potential issue of something noxious that was causing coughing and possible breathing issues,” the statement said. “Taos Fire department arrived and sent 2 to 4 patrons that were on the scene to Holy Cross Hospital as a precaution.”
Along with the fire department, Taos Emergency Services, New Mexico State Police, Taos Pueblo Police, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office and Taos police arrived to investigate. And eventually a hazardous waste management team from the the Los Alamos Fire Department was called in.
The team arrived around 9:30 p.m. and remained until the scene was cleared at 3 a.m. Thursday.
The hazmat team found slight traces of a volatile organic chemical compound in the lobby that could not be identified and appeared to have evaporated, according to a news release from the town of Taos.
The post office was cleared to reopen. “No residue or substances hazardous to human health have been detected,” Bellis said in a statement.
But post office employees who worked Thursday morning reported a sensation of burning in their eyes and noses. Taos firefighters and an ambulance arrived again to investigate and treat workers.
The scene was quickly cleared, with first responders concluding, “it’s probably just residual from what was going on last night.”
Before leaving, first responders opened the post office’s doors in an effort to circulate fresh air into the building.
