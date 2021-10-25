A cold front blowing eastward through the state Tuesday will sweep away New Mexico's unseasonably warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service released a hazardous weather outlook for parts of Northern New Mexico in advance of the cold front, which is expected to affect weather in the area through at least Wednesday morning.
Wind gusts as strong as 40 mph could be in store for Santa Fe, along with a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.
Santa Fe's high is expected to be 60 degrees, but temps may feel colder because of the wind.
Meteorologists predict the windy weather paired with little precipitation could mean dusty conditions statewide, particularly in Eastern New Mexico.
Areas of the state ranging from the northeast part of the state to the south-central mountains and eastern plains are under a high wind watch, with gusts up to 60 mph.
Forecasters said some areas could experience precipitation, with the far northern areas of the state — Chama to Angel Fire to Raton — possibly seeing an inch or less of snow.
Though temperatures aren't predicted to drop to freezing levels in the Santa Fe area this week, city Youth and Family Services Division project administrator Anna Cale said city workers are monitoring conditions in case emergency procedures need to be enacted for people facing homelessness.
A "Code Blue" procedure is typically enacted when temperatures fall below 15 degrees, but can be utilized in other weather conditions. During a Code Blue, emergency workers heighten street outreach efforts to people sleeping outside and offer cold-weather clothing.
Extreme weather alerts and other emergency notifications are available through the Alert Santa Fe system. People can sign up for alerts at https://www.santafenm.gov/alertsantafe.
