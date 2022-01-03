Intense winds will blow through the region Tuesday, with enough force to topple trees and sever power lines, but they should pose minimal risk to populated areas.
The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning that predicted gusts up to 60 mph Tuesday near Glorieta Mesa and Glorieta Pass.
The windstorm was forecast to begin in the early morning and taper off in the afternoon, and was likely to hit those areas hard enough to knock over trees, tear off power lines and make travel difficult in tall vehicles.
However, the winds would be felt much less in cities.
“Santa Fe metro shouldn’t be impacted at all,” said Annette Mokry, a meteorologist for the weather service in Albuquerque.
The Glorieta winds weren’t expected to be fierce enough to fan a wildfire into a catastrophic blaze like the Marshall Fire that scorched more than 500 homes over the weekend near Boulder, Colo., Mokry said, noting the Colorado winds were hurricane strength at more than 100 mph.
The weekend’s snowfall also should significantly reduce the danger of large wildfires, Mokry added.
The snowstorms, in fact, created favorable conditions for prescribed burns, which is why the Santa Fe National Forest tentatively scheduled them for this week to consume slash piles at several ranger districts, agency spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said.
But criteria must be met before crews ignite the fires, including the right wind conditions, Overton said. So no prescribed burns would be conducted in gusty weather, she added.
Climate-induced drought making the forests drier and more flammable have increased winter wildfire risks, she said, adding it also has increased caution about fires.
“Back in the old days, we wouldn’t be worried about that sort of thing in January, but, nowadays, who can predict?” Overton said.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.