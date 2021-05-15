June 20 is Father's Day, and The New Mexican is searching for a heartwarming Father's Day story.
If you live in Northern New Mexico and would like to share your story — or know of a good story — please reach out to Tony Raap at traap@sfnewmexican.com or 505-795-1156 by 5 p.m. June 1.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.