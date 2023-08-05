JACONA
Phil Loomis laughed when he considered the possibility of creating a one-word sign that would explain everything about the green chile he sells at the Santa Fe Farmers Market.
This is what the sign would say: “No.”
That means the chile is not from Hatch, the Jacona farmer said during an interview near his chile field in this rural community of some 400 people.
Not too many miles away, farmer Nery Martinez, manager of Santa Cruz Farm & Greenhouses, flashed a broad smile as he thought about the number of tourists and first-time visitors to the Santa Fe Farmers Market who ask of his chile, “Is this Hatch?”
“Come on,” he tells them. “We grow this chile here.”
The big question about the popular pepper, then, may not be “red or green?” but “north or south?”
The state Department of Tourism and one version of the state’s license plates call New Mexico the “chile capital of the world.”
The Associated Press got even more specific in an article it published earlier this year, in which it said New Mexico produced more than 60% of the U.S. chile pepper crop in 2021 “and is home to Hatch, an agricultural village known as the chile capital of the world for the unique red and green peppers it has turned out for generations.”
But Northern New Mexico farmers who grow chile and sell it at farmers markets and in local restaurants, schools and stores say that while Hatch produces some darn good chile, so do they.
After all, as Loomis put it, “Hatch is just a place.”
Longtime chile farmer Matt Romero of Romero Farms in Dixon, who is taking a year off from farming after nearly 25 years, said in an interview Northern New Mexico has a much longer legacy of growing chile than the south.
“Chile was part of the culture here for a lot longer up north than it was down south,” he said.
The state Department of Tourism’s website says “Chiles have been growing in New Mexico for at least 400 years. They were first introduced in 1598 when the conquistador Don Juan Oñate brought crops from Mexico, including chiles, that had never been grown in the region before. Over the course of the century, ancestral Puebloans adopted these new crops and made them an essential part of their diets.”
Centuries later, one reason chile farmers up north may be less well-known than their southern counterparts is they only sell locally, Romero said.
“People who grow chile here don’t ship it somewhere else; they grow it to sell it and consume it here,” he said, rattling off a number of small regional valleys known for chile farming, including Alcalde, Velarde, Dixon and Pojoaque.
Loomis agrees.
“The south has big farms; the north has small farms,” he said.
And it’s big bucks for New Mexico, regardless of where it is grown, netting close to $45 million in 2021, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Martinez said 25% of his crop output each year is chile. He estimates the farm grows 20,000 pounds of it each season.
“We depend on the chile,” he said. “If we didn’t have chile, we wouldn’t have the money to buy seeds or hire help.”
A native of Guatemala, Martinez said growing chile honors the culture and traditions of New Mexico. The intense summer heat has slowed his growing cycle, but he expects to have a good crop ready in two to three weeks.
Loomis said more than a third of his seasonal produce output is made up of chile. He said he thinks the north may be a better place to grow chile because of the warm days and cool nights.
Why do people like green chile? “Because it tastes good,” he said.
Loomis was not too concerned about the impact of the intense summer heat on his chile crops, saying they like to have their “feet wet and top dry.”
“People say, ‘The hotter it is, the hotter the chile will be,’ ” Loomis said. “Maybe we’ll find out this year.”