Dozens of children eagerly lined up Saturday to kick off their shoes and stomp on a barrel of locally grown grapes.

They jumped into the sweet slurry of juices and pulp, turning their feet purple, as part of a demonstration that shows how people used to make wine from the 17th to 19th centuries.

Every October, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, a living history museum southwest of Santa Fe, celebrates the harvest season by recreating what life was like on a Northern New Mexico ranch, when it was time for farmers to pick and process their crops. During the festival, volunteers demonstrate a number of traditional activities such as making ristras from fresh chiles, making dolls out of corn husks, picking pumpkins and baking bread in a horno.

