Knox Landis, 10, of Los Alamos stomps grapes next to Doug Bland, a volunteer and tour guide for eight years at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, during the Santa Fe Harvest Festival on Saturday. The event re-created how wine was made in colonial times in New Mexico.
Eric Hand, 2, realizes grape stomping isn’t for him almost immediately and asked his mother, Alexandra Hand of Los Alamos, to lift him out Saturday during the Santa Fe Harvest Festival at El Rancho de las Golondrinas.
Dozens of children eagerly lined up Saturday to kick off their shoes and stomp on a barrel of locally grown grapes.
They jumped into the sweet slurry of juices and pulp, turning their feet purple, as part of a demonstration that shows how people used to make wine from the 17th to 19th centuries.
Every October, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, a living history museum southwest of Santa Fe, celebrates the harvest season by recreating what life was like on a Northern New Mexico ranch, when it was time for farmers to pick and process their crops. During the festival, volunteers demonstrate a number of traditional activities such as making ristras from fresh chiles, making dolls out of corn husks, picking pumpkins and baking bread in a horno.
This year marked the 50th annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival.
“This festival is really Golondrinas at its best,” said the museum’s Director Daniel Goodman. “We’ve pulled in all of our volunteers and all of our demonstrators for this to showcase and highlight the fall season here in Northern New Mexico, which is so special.”
El Rancho de las Golondrinas — the Ranch of the Swallows — was likely built in the 1700s along the Camino Real trail, which extended from Mexico City to Santa Fe. The ranch operates a lot like it did centuries ago, growing staple crops for the region like corn, chiles, squash, apples, hops and grapes.
Though the museum has a small vineyard, it does not grow enough fruit for the demonstrations, so volunteers pick and haul in grapes from a farm in La Cienega. Museum volunteer and self-taught winemaker Greg Heltman used his 50 years of experience to oversee the process and ensure the grapes will be turned into a delicious, drinkable wine.
“The objective is to re-create how they used to make wine during the colonial territorial period in New Mexico,” he said. “So once we get the juice, then I do the various testing and adjustments to make sure that it is going to make a stable product.”
Heltman is one of a group of about
14 volunteers with a passion for wine who have been taking part in the demonstration for over 20 years. They help with every step of the process, from picking the grapes, to removing the stems, to bottling the finished product.
Once the grape stomping is done, the juice will be stored in plastic containers to ferment for nine months and turned into wine.
Heltman said because they are a group of amateur winemakers, the finished product cannot be sold but can be shared among friends and colleagues that helped make it.
“It’s kind of the reward for coming out and volunteering,” Hetman said.
While the group of grape stompers was barely getting the winemaking process going, the Beer Creek Brewing Co. was already serving its own special alcoholic beverage made just for the museum.
The Golondrinas Golden Ale was made from whole leaf hops that were grown at the museum’s farm. Guests sorted the freshly picked hops in August, during the Santa Fe Beer and Food festival, before sending them off to the brewery.
Goodman said these demonstrations are meant to teach people about the robust history of wine and beer making in New Mexico, which was the first future U.S. state to start growing grapes after Spanish colonizers brought them to the New World in the early 1600s.
Over the years, New Mexico became the third-largest producer of table wine in the country, even overtaking California at one point. This continued until the start of Prohibition, when most of New Mexico’s vineyards were destroyed or abandoned.
Goodman said many of those farmers went on to grow chile and cotton, essentially abandoning the wine business.
As for beer, historical records show some of the first breweries in New Mexico were opened in the late 1800s in Santa Fe, and since then, many more have opened.