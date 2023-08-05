Harry’s Roadhouse in 2020. The restaurant has new owners, two longtime employees, Kathleen O’Brien and Mario Reyes, who say they do not plan big changes. After 31 years, Harry Shapiro and Peyton Young retired from running the eatery.
Harry’s Roadhouse has new owners, but the “new” faces are as familiar as those of Harry Shapiro and Peyton Young, who launched the iconic Old Las Vegas Highway eatery in 1992.
Shapiro and Young handed over the keys Friday to Kathleen O’Brien, who has been the restaurant’s manager since 2000, and now is its owner, with business partner Mario Reyes. Reyes has been the Roadhouse chef for 10 years and has done every kitchen job there since 2002, starting with washing dishes.
The transition has been 19 months in the works. Shapiro, 76, and Young have been looking to step away for five years, but “it took a while to work this out,” Young said.
“They have earned this opportunity through their hard work and good judgment,” Shapiro and Young wrote in a letter given to employees Friday. “We look forward to their success. Nothing will make us happier than to see them take over and continue to see the Roadhouse evolve and grow.”
O’Brien said for the last several years as manager, she already has done 25% to 33% of the ownership duties. Since June, she has pretty much handled all ownership chores as Young and Shapiro traveled.
“I was surprised [when ownership was offered],” O’Brien said. “It’s easier when you have a safety net. It’s been a big learning curve. I’m the owner at this point. Mario is my partner.”
The customer service at Harry’s Roadhouse throughout the new millennium is the product of O’Brien’s sheer determinism.
“When I first started, my goal was to get the best wait staff in two years, and we got it in nine months,” said O’Brien, who previously worked six years at Zia Diner at the same time as Ahmed Obo, who went on to establish his own legendary local eatery, Jambo Cafe.
O’Brien is not a short-timer on the job.
“I gave Harry and Peyton a five-year guarantee,” O’Brien said. “That was a long time ago.”
Young reckons O’Brien knows half the customers’ names. The number is that low only because an estimated half of the customers are tourists, she said.
“Before the pandemic, we had people come in 15 times a week,” O’Brien said. “We know their favorite dishes. We call people when we have different specials. We ask, ‘How are you doing?’ ‘Your best table opened up.’ ‘We have carrot cake today.’ ”
Harry’s Roadhouse has an ever-changing, eclectic menu. Some diners never stray from the meatloaf, and there are burgers, fried chicken and New Mexico cuisine.
Global cuisine routinely finds its way onto the menu. Diners have found schnitzels, Spanish tapas, some Moroccan and Middle Easter dishes, “quasi-Asian stuff,” latkes and, of course, the pies that Shapiro acknowledges are part of the Roadhouse’s identity.
“That’s what always made it fun, the variety,” said Shapiro, himself a chef and the master of the menu until now.
But Harry’s also stayed attuned to societal shifts.
“We definitely have more vegetarian and gluten-free foods over the last 10 years,” Young said.
Shapiro and Young took over a property in 1992 that started as a gas station on Route 66, which had added a lunch counter and then transformed into “a bunch of funky restaurants in the ’70s to cafes to guys who ran the Dragon Room,” Shapiro recalled.
“We wanted to keep that spirit alive, casual but interesting food,” Shapiro said. “We were just trying to survive.”
Harry’s Roadhouse opened with 30 seats and has expanded to 140, with additions of a bar, the entrance area and other rooms.
“Why do this?” they pondered in their letter to employees. “For us it was the joy in pleasing people, cooking, creating new specials while maintaining quality in the old ones, greeting people, bussing tables as part of a team and most importantly working side by side and developing friendships with a team of fellow employees.”
Shapiro and Young are comfortable with handing the reins to O’Brien and Reyes.
“They know how we think,” Shapiro said. “We know how they think. Mario, he can make things better than I can.”
Ten years ago, Harry’s then-chef broke his leg while Shapiro and Young were in Paris on a rare trip.
“Mario said, ‘I know how to run the kitchen,’ ” Young recalled.
Young and Shapiro did not have to rush home, and Reyes became the new chef.
O’Brien doesn’t expect to make big changes any time soon.
“I’m going to paint the ladies room,” she proclaimed.
“Thank god,” Young echoed.
“I’m going to serve pancakes on bigger plates,” O’Brien said.