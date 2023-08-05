Harry’s Roadhouse has new owners, but the “new” faces are as familiar as those of Harry Shapiro and Peyton Young, who launched the iconic Old Las Vegas Highway eatery in 1992.

Shapiro and Young handed over the keys Friday to Kathleen O’Brien, who has been the restaurant’s manager since 2000, and now is its owner, with business partner Mario Reyes. Reyes has been the Roadhouse chef for 10 years and has done every kitchen job there since 2002, starting with washing dishes.

The transition has been 19 months in the works. Shapiro, 76, and Young have been looking to step away for five years, but “it took a while to work this out,” Young said.

