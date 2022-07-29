TAOS — Lynnette Haozous was up on a scissor lift in the hot sun, working paint into the plaster texture of the west wall of the parking lot at Tuesday Morning in Taos.

Although joking at times and taking her work in stride as supporters, volunteers and fans strode by, Haozous had a serious task ahead of her.

The Native American muralist was doing something historic. She was helping to bring attention to the matriarchal nature of Taos, its origins and how a new community initiative is at work to improve the lives of families here.

Popular in the Community