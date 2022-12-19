Looking back on his three decades at the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness just before his retirement, Hank Hughes tried to turn the conversation away from himself.

As executive director of the nonprofit he founded, Hughes said he doesn't work directly with the area's unhoused residents.

His colleagues told a different story. Hughes, they insisted, has created personal relationships with many of those in the city who lack housing as he has worked to end homelessness in Santa Fe and statewide.

Popular in the Community