091422_JG_MallFeature.jpg

Alexander Esparza, 3, lets himself hang from his harness Wednesday after going down a ramp on the Sky Rail at the Santa Fe Place mall with his mother, Alejandra Rivera.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Alexander Esparza, 3, lets himself hang from his harness Wednesday after going down a ramp on the Sky Rail at the Santa Fe Place mall with his mother, Alejandra Rivera.

Popular in the Community