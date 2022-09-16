spotlight Hanging out at the mall Photo by Javier Gallegos The New Mexican Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alexander Esparza, 3, lets himself hang from his harness Wednesday after going down a ramp on the Sky Rail at the Santa Fe Place mall with his mother, Alejandra Rivera. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alexander Esparza, 3, lets himself hang from his harness Wednesday after going down a ramp on the Sky Rail at the Santa Fe Place mall with his mother, Alejandra Rivera. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesDozens of criminal cases handled by Santa Fe County deputy dismissed or compromisedSanta Fe County Commission approves 710-lot Esencia subdivision planFive people shot at Santa Fe birthday party25 years later, loved ones host memorial to man killed during Fiesta 1997Police say suspects in alleged Home Depot robbery, chase may be tied to other theftsRonchetti proposes constitutional amendment on abortionValdez bike frame maker who lost foot could face fraud probeHistorical/Hysterical Parade comes back big after pandemic pauseProposed county short-term rental rules draw outcryPolice arrest suspects following pursuit that ends downtown, causes lockdown Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Tale of tails How to safely break up dogfights Rescue Report Calling all fosters: Lilly is in need Magic table Hold the pasta James Barron For Demons, what hope remains fading fast