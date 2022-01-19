Performances of the hit Broadway show Hamilton set to begin late this month in Albuquerque have been delayed until May 2023 amid high coronavirus numbers, according to Popejoy Presents and Broadway in New Mexico.
Tickets remain valid for the delayed shows at Popejoy Hall; for more information, visit popejoypresents.com.
The new times and dates are 7:30 p.m. May 9-12; noon and 8 p.m. May 13; 1 and 7 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 16-19; 2 and 8 p.m. May 20; 1 and 7 p.m. May 21; 7:30 p.m. May 23-26; 2 and 8 p.m. May 27; and 1 and 7 p.m. May 28.
Not this May, but May of 2023!
Delayed to May of 2023!!
