The former campaign communications director for then-candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham in a Christmas tweet accused the Democratic governor of sexually assaulting him during her campaign for office.
The Governor's Office responded in a statement the allegations "are categorically false."
James Hallinan, who also previously worked as a spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas and Santa Fe District Attorney Marco Serna, alleged that the governor sexually assaulted him during her gubernatorial campaign.
Hallinan did not return a phone call or email from The New Mexican on Thursday or go into details on social media about the allegations. He told the Albuquerque Journal he planned to report the incident to law enforcement when he returns to the country from vacation. Hallinan told the newspaper Lujan Grisham poured a bottle of water at his crotch and grabbed his crotch through his clothes at the home of state Rep. Deborah Armstrong, an Albuquerque Democrat who was the governor's campaign treasurer.
"A governor ... is not above the law for her sexual and physical abuse of employees including (me!!!) I’ll talk more when I return to the country," Hallinan tweeted on Wednesday.
He alleged in a later tweet Thursday that he endured "long, horrific abuse" from Lujan Grisham and accused her staff of attempting to cover it up.
A governor @GovMLG is not above the law for her sexual and physical abuse of employees including (me!!!) I’ll talk more when I return to the country. @dominicgabello @vicrreyes @debarm @KOB4 @krqe @foxnewsalert @koat7news @newsguy44 #liar #predator pic.twitter.com/l9erfWsPb2— James Hallinan (@JamesHallinan) December 25, 2019
So tomorrow will be interesting. I declined a lot of interviews today for various reasons.. I’ll only speak with the @AP’s @RussContreras about her horrific sexual assaults of me and other staffers. There are so many more victims than me. #nmpol pic.twitter.com/RG1k9lIKpd— James Hallinan (@JamesHallinan) December 26, 2019
A spokeswoman for the governor, Nora Meyers Sackett, provided a statement she sent to AP.
"No such incidents ever occurred and Hallinan’s statements are bizarre and slanderous. The governor has never and would never conduct herself in the manner described," Sackett said. "It is a disgracefully false accusation. There were multiple other staff members in the room for the extent of the meeting referenced by Mr. Hallinan and all of them attest to the fact that his accusations of assault are false."
Sackett said that Hallinan's employment during Lujan Grisham's gubernatorial campaign "was marked by frequent and repeated incidents of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior.
"He continually showed a blatant disregard and disrespect for both campaign leadership and his fellow staff members," she said. "His behavior ensured that he was never considered for a position in the governor’s administration. Hallinan has played no role whatsoever in the governor’s administration and his preposterous accusations are patently absurd."
Hallinan, who worked for Lujan Grisham as her campaign spokesman in the months leading up to the 2018 general election, did not join the administration when the governor took office in January 2018. He recently started his own public relations company with clients outside government.
But the tweets created a local social media stir, with conservatives pouncing on the governor and others responding to the allegations with ridicule and disbelief.
Republican Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block came to Hallinan's defense in a tweet. Block also did not return a phone call and email from The New Mexican on Thursday.
He said in a tweet, "Many of us have heard about [Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham] and her treatment towards staff members before and I have never commented on them publicly because no 'victim' came forward until now. I am so sorry @JamesHallinan this happened to you. You are very courageous for coming forward."
Says a goon whose text and dialog are about on the same 5th grade level and Mr. Trump's! LMAO!!
Sounds like sour grapes to me.
Sounds like she is a sexual predator, most likely more will come forward as this progresses, women like this don't do this just once.
LMAO!! You mean like men such as Mr. Trump don't do this just once?! LOL! Brilliant coming from a "Dr."!
While MLG is certainly incompetent, this seems a bit over the top.
