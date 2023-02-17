Set on the northern bank of the Rio Grande, along a bend in the river about 150 miles south of Albuquerque, the city of Truth or Consequences is home to some 6,000 people. Neighborhoods of single-story houses and mobile homes fan out from a historic downtown district with galleries and restaurants, a local pharmacy and a grocery, and the visitor center for Spaceport America.

Since at least the late 19th century, the area has been known for its natural hot springs, and T or C still promotes itself as a low-key thermal resort town. “Most people who come here are on a magical getaway of some kind,” said John Masterson, co-owner of Truth or Consequences Brewing Co.

Far less magical is what’s happening beneath the ground. About half of T or C’s water supply lines are more than 50 years old; some date to the 1930s, according to a 2021 engineering report. Many are “beyond their expected useful life,” the report notes.

Searchlight New Mexico is a nonprofit independent news organization. 