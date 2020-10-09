About half of Meow Wolf's employees will vote Oct. 19 on whether to approve a labor union for the interactive arts collaborative based in Santa Fe.
Management has agreed to recognize the Meow Wolf Workers Collective union immediately upon a majority approval in the anonymous vote, Meow Wolf's three CEOs said in a statement.
The workers collective, Meow Wolf management, the Communications Workers of America and AFL-CIO International Union negotiated an agreement to allow 130 of Meow Wolf’s roughly 250 employees to be part of the bargaining unit, which would become a local union affiliated with the CWA.
The Meow Wolf Workers Collective bargaining unit includes working artists in creative studios, operations staff at the House of Eternal Return, which is Meow Wolf’s internationally renowned installation in Santa Fe, and other employees. Neither the collective nor Meow Wolf specified which departments were excluded. Management and employees in Denver and Las Vegas, Nev., are not part of the union effort, they said.
“We want to represent as many Meow Wolf workers as possible,” the collective wrote in an email in response to questions from The New Mexican. “[Meow Wolf management] bargained to exclude certain positions from the bargaining unit as well as to exclude workers in Denver and Las Vegas. However, MWWC will continue to fight for all Meow Wolf workers as we grow our power and organize.”
When the collective first announced its union intentions in early September, Meow Wolf management stated it believed “Meow Wolf works best without a union.”
“The Communications Workers of America asked Meow Wolf to voluntarily recognize the formation of a union,” Meow Wolf’s three CEOs, Ali Rubinstein, Carl Christensen and Jim Ward, said Friday in a prepared statement. “We have informed them that we would, in fact, be interested in voluntary recognition but only after our employees have a chance to be educated and express themselves first with an anonymous ballot.”
Meow Wolf has evolved exponentially in five years, from a scrappy group of anti-establishment artists to an entertainment juggernaut with new interactive installations in the works in Las Vegas, Nev.; Denver; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C.
“Meow Wolf workers want a legally-binding contract with the company that guarantees us things that will keep us happy, healthy, and safe in our careers,” the Workers Collective wrote. “Our priorities will be decided democratically. Generally, we are seeking fair and equal pay for all Meow Wolf employees, a clear path to advancement in our careers, just cause, and a diverse and inclusive workplace that is free from discrimination and harassment of any kind.”
Dozens of employees in the other half of Meow Wolf workers not included in the bargaining unit have organized as a group called Reunion. They seek to improve employee relations without a union. Reunion did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the union vote.
Management negotiated with the unions in an effort to increase employee awareness of the labor organizing efforts, Meow Wolf said.
“This request was made in an effort to establish a communication phase where every single employee can share their thoughts, become more educated on the topic, and ensure that this is a fair process for our entire Meow Wolf team,” the Meow Wolf CEOs said. “Based on conversations with many employees, there still seems to be confusion, lack of knowledge, and in some cases, pressure to make a decision.”
The collective had sought immediate acceptance of a union in early September, but the CEOs said they elected to go through more steps.
“So instead of automatically recognizing the request, we wanted each employee to have all of the information available to make an informed decision for themselves and then express that opinion through a voting process,” the CEOs said. “We are happy that we and the CWA, AFL-CIO were able to create a path outside of the National Labor Relations Board process to expedite the vote and provide the window for discussion and education, an opportunity for anonymous voting.”
The collective said contract negotiations would follow if workers vote to unionize.
