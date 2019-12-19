{p dir=”ltr”}At 6 years old, Maria Sandoval remembers walking with her older sister from their family’s home on Bishops Lodge Road to the Lensic Performing Arts Center to see the first Star Wars movie.
{p dir=”ltr”}Like so many others, she was hooked. Throughout the summer of 1977, the sisters saw the film 14 times.
“It was just so different. It was the first movie that made you feel that there was literally a different world, different galaxies, just different opportunities,” Sandoval said. “It wasn’t some stupid kid comedy, it wasn’t scary. It made you feel good, and it made you feel that there were possibilities.”
{p dir=”ltr”}“Plus,” she added, “The girl wasn’t a wimp and the guys were all cute.”
{p dir=”ltr”}More than 40 years later, Sandoval — with a tattoo of Princess Leia on her calf, several handmade Jedi costumes for herself and her daughter in the closet, and a yard filled with Star Wars-themed Christmas lawn ornaments — is the lead hairstylist for the recently released Star Wars series, The Mandolorian. Being part of what is currently listed as the most-in-demand show in the world, Sandoval said, is a way she can give back to a storyline that made such an impact in her own life.
{p dir=”ltr”}“[Star Wars] is so iconic, it’s so big! Now, I have a small part in it that’s lasting,” she said. “I’ve been wanting this particular job since I was 6 years old.”
Sandoval, born and raised in Santa Fe, started cutting her friends’ hair and experimenting with different styling techniques when she was in high school — long after her Star Wars fandom began. When her mom moved to Washington state, Sandoval commuted between Santa Fe and the Pacific Northwest, where she attended cosmetology school. {%%note} {/%%note}
{p dir=”ltr”}After completing cosmetology school, Sandoval returned to New Mexico for work. Around that time, she said, she started dating an actor who mentioned a local film production team was in dire need of hair assistance. While still working at a salon, she stepped in to help. The first movie she worked on was the 1995 film East Meets West.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I had no idea what I was doing,” Sandoval said with a laugh, noting the aesthetic was 1800s-era hairstyles. Still, she found success in the role and went on to help with various other films set in and around Santa Fe.
{p dir=”ltr”}Eventually, Sandoval, now 48, decided to enroll in New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she took a filmmaking course, as well as a special effects and makeup class. With her eyes fixed on her newfound dream, she moved to Los Angeles within a year.
{p dir=”ltr”}Upon her arrival, she noticed how competitive the makeup scene really was. “Everybody and their poodle out here wants to be a makeup artist,” Sandoval said.
Noting the shortage of hair stylists, she made the switch and joined a hairstyling union. The first movie she worked on as a unionized employee was Who’s Your Daddy in the early 2000s.
{p dir=”ltr”}Not long after, while working on Pirates of the Caribbean as a “day-checker,” or hairstylist who attends to any necessary role, people started to recognize her talent. Since then, she’s worked on at least 100 movie and television sets, and has served as department head for shows including Medium and the Star Trek TV series, and movies like The Devil’s Rejects.
{p dir=”ltr”}In the position, Sandoval said she spends about 45 minutes each morning doing hair for at least two characters. Throughout the day, she said, she keeps an eye on each character’s hair to make sure everything is in place.
“If hair falls one way in one part of the scene, it has to fall on that same part in the next scene. It sounds nitpicky … but it’s very important,” she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}As the latest Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, debuts Friday, and producers look to wrap up the second season of The Mandalorian in spring 2020, Sandoval said she’s proud to be part of a story that has changed so many lives, including her own.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Very few people get to actually, really do what they love. … This is a dream that doesn’t seem achievable when you’re 6 years old, and then all the sudden, there you are,” she said. “To be part of the things that are so important to me since I was a kid — these things that shape you, and then you get to actually shape them — it’s really amazing.”
