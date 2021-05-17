The storm system that moved through much of the eastern and northern parts of the state Monday brought some much-needed rainfall — and even more drama.
The weather system that rolled into the area formed a small, fast-disappearing landspout tornado near Santo Domingo Pueblo in Sandoval County, and other weather watchers — including the Santa Fe National Forest, which captured a striking photo of a small, dagger-like spout — saw funnels that indicated this wasn't just a typical spring storm.
Scott Overpeck with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said landspout tornadoes "happen fast, dissipate fast and are pretty hard to warn for."
He said those tornadoes quickly "spin up" and come to an early end.
The weather may be unsettled for another day. While the worst of the weather may be over for the Santa Fe region, another storm front will bring the potential for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Tuesday.
The National Weather Service puts the odds of a Santa Fe rainstorm Tuesday at 30 percent.
"There's the potential for showers and thunderstorms towards the northern part of the state Tuesday," said Daniel Porter of the National Weather Service.
He said Tuesday could be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures dropping five to 15 degrees lower than usual for this time of year.
For Santa Fe, that could mean enduring a day in the mid-60s instead of the near-balmy low-80s temperatures the city has been enjoying of late.
There's a slight chance of more rainstorms through the weekend, but Porter said the area should expect higher temperatures and warnings about extreme-fire-risk weather as well.
Monday's fast-moving system brought heavy hail, thunderstorms and the threat of damaging tornadoes to much of the east and southeastern portion of New Mexico before it moved toward Texas.
The National Weather Service issued tornado watch warnings for several counties in the state, including Curry and Roosevelt, early Monday afternoon.
"This is our time of year for them [tornadoes]," Overpeck said. "Do we get as many as the Central Plains — Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas? No."
Carl Hansen, chief of the Madrid Volunteer Fire Department, said some Madrid residents spotted small tornadoes in the mountains around the village during Monday's storm.
The storm brought hail and rain to Madrid, but there were no reports of damage, he said, "other than maybe tomato plants."
The same could not be said for Santo Domingo Pueblo after high winds and hail damaged homes and cars in the area. Tribal Programs Administrator Herman Sanchez said one woman was displaced from her home after winds tore off her roof.
The Santa Fe Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Monday after a car ran into a utility pole on Jemez Road, knocking out power and tangling the severed pole in power lines. Witnesses who called emergency dispatch reported seeing a silver Lincoln hit the pole then drive away, said Fire Battalion Chief Josh Mihelcic.
Mihelcic did not confirm if the crash was related to the severe weather in the afternoon. Santa Fe police said officers responded to the accident as well but were unable to provide further information.
Staff reporter Victoria Traxler contributed to this report.
