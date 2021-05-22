Quarter-size hail pelted Santa Fe on Saturday as some parts of the city saw up to half an inch of rain.
For the month, Santa Fe has recorded 0.69 inches of rain, said Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
The weather is expected to dry out Sunday, with a high of 75, and the temperature is forecast to reach 77 on Monday. It will be mostly sunny and breezy both days.
"We're not expecting storms in Santa Fe at all" Sunday or Monday, Anderson said.
