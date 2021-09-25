Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity marked a major milestone Saturday: With the help of four families who will become homeowners in about a year and a half, the nonprofit broke ground on its final four lots in Oshara Village.
"After 14-plus years of building and 30 affordable homes constructed, Santa Fe Habitat’s chapter of building homes and community in Oshara Village is coming to a close," Marilyn Perryman, the nonprofit's development and marketing director, wrote in a news release. "The construction of the four homes will mark 132 houses built by our organization in Santa Fe County since 1987."
In a telephone interview, Perryman said the groundbreaking was a joyous occasion, particularly for the four families who have been selected to live in the Oshara Village neighborhood near Santa Fe Community College.
"Many of these families are living with other family members and, you know, that can be a family of four that are maybe just living in one room," she said. "It means a lot to them because they have to move a lot and they live sometimes in not so safe neighborhoods."
Habitat provides homes at reduced cost to low-income residents through volunteer labor and a requirement for the homeowner to put in a large number of hours in “sweat equity” to help build the home. Homeowners then make low-interest mortgage payments to the organization.
Perryman said families usually live in the homes for the long run.
"It impacts generations of families," she said. "I've been with Habitat 12 years, and one thing I've been learning is many of the families that finally get a home, the parents themselves are the first ones of their generation to even go to college and finish college and now their children are going to college because they're stable. They're not moving around all the time."
Perryman said some people criticize that Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity only builds six or seven houses per year.
"I go, ‘Yes, but it impacts generations of families,’ ” she said. "They get stability. They get to live in the same neighborhood, go to the same school. It really is wonderful."
