A facility studying brackish water desalination will receive $12.6 million in federal money to help fund its work, federal officials announced Wednesday.
The money, which will help support the Brackish Groundwater National Desalination Research Facility in Alamogordo, comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law in late 2021. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat who represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, made the announcement during a Wednesday trip to Southern New Mexico.
“Investments in desalination, water treatment and reuse are critical as we work to safeguard community water supplies and expand access to clean, reliable drinking water for families, farmers and tribes," Haaland said in a statement.
In a news release, Haaland's office framed it as part of the administration's efforts "to enhance the resilience of the West to drought and climate change." She called the operation, which is owned and operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, "a state-of-the-art facility used by government agencies, universities, and private sector companies for desalination research studies, pilot-scale projects and small demonstration projects."
Brackish water can be found in aquifers throughout New Mexico, and water managers and scientists are exploring how to extract and treat this salty water to bolster the state’s water supply, which has become strained by the 23-year drought coupled with population growth. The state is also looking to craft rules regulating how the water is treated, and the state approved some funding this year to pay for drafting rules and conduct pilot projects to make brackish water usable.
Haaland's office said the Alamogordo facility would use the money to build an advanced water treatment facility and associated infrastructure in response to PFAS (per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances) contamination that was discovered a few years ago. This, her office said, would restore access to the two contaminated brackish wells on the site and allow them to be used again and reduce the operational load on the other two wells.