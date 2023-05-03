A facility studying brackish water desalination will receive $12.6 million in federal money to help fund its work, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The money, which will help support the Brackish Groundwater National Desalination Research Facility in Alamogordo, comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law in late 2021. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat who represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, made the announcement during a Wednesday trip to Southern New Mexico.

“Investments in desalination, water treatment and reuse are critical as we work to safeguard community water supplies and expand access to clean, reliable drinking water for families, farmers and tribes," Haaland said in a statement.

