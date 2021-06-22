They were removed from their families, punished for speaking their Native languages and adhering to their spiritual beliefs, and taught that everything about their Indigenous cultures was wrong and must be shunned.
Many who went to the federal boarding schools for Native children never made it back home.
Those who did return were often victims of abuse, shorn of their Native identities, carrying deep traumas that they passed to future generations through addiction, mental illness and violence, as many became abusers themselves.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland seeks to spotlight the dark legacy of the federal boarding schools, which were established in the early 19th century to assimilate the defeated tribes by forcibly indoctrinating their children.
Haaland announced an initiative Tuesday to unearth the schools’ long-buried, brutal history — by investigating unmarked gravesites that contain the bodies of children who likely died of neglect and abuse, and by examining the records and policies of schools that carried out what she described as cultural genocide.
“To address the intergenerational impact of Indian boarding schools and to promote spiritual and emotional healing in our communities, we must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past — no matter how hard it will be,” Haaland said Tuesday at a National Congress of American Indians conference.
The recent discovery of 215 unmarked graves near a boarding school in Canada prompted this initiative, Haaland said. Similar schools operated throughout the U.S. from 1819 to the late 1960s, with debilitating and sometimes deadly consequences, she added.
“Distance, time, and the scattering of school records have made it more difficult, if not impossible, for their families to locate a loved one’s final resting place and bring closure through the appropriate ceremonies,” Haaland wrote in a memo she issued Tuesday.
The Interior Department oversaw the schools for more than a century, which puts the agency in a strong position to delve into their history and impacts, Haaland said.
The primary goal will be to locate all the former boarding schools, find any burial sites and identify those who are interred there, she said. To accomplish this, the agency will comb through records in archives and repositories with the aim of identifying as many attendees as possible, along with their tribal affiliations.
It will be a herculean task because by the 1920s, more than 80 percent of school-age Native Americans were estimated to have been in the system.
Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member, said it’s a deeply personal matter for her because her grandparents were sent to federal boarding schools when they were 8 years old.
Her great-grandfather was taken to Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania, where the founder had coined the phrase: “Kill the Indian, and save the man,” Haaland wrote in an opinion piece for the Washington Post.
These days, federal boarding schools seek to give Indigenous youth a good education while respecting their spiritual beliefs, language and culture, said Bryan Newland, principal deputy assistant secretary of Indian Affairs.
“But that hasn’t always been the case,” Newland said at Tuesday’s conference. “For a long time, the federal government’s guiding policies … was to erase the tribal identities of Indian students.”
The agency will gather information about how it oversaw and implemented the past boarding school program, Newland said. The work will involve not only identifying school burial sites but protecting them from development and other disturbances.
The agency then will compile a report that details the findings, Newland said.
“It’s going to take us some time, and it will be difficult,” he said. “But as Secretary Haaland said: It is our responsibility.”
This project points to the significance of the country having for the first time a Cabinet secretary who is Indigenous, Haaland said.
“I come from ancestors who endured the horrors of Indian boarding school assimilation policies carried out by the same department that I now lead.”
