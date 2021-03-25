Just 10 days after being confirmed as secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Deb Haaland said it's time to have a "frank conversation" about protecting public lands and the environment.
Speaking from Washington, D.C., Haaland said mineral, oil and gas extraction has been "rushed" at the cost of "careful consideration of the impacts to the environment and future generations of Americans."
Her comments, made at the outset of an Interior Department virtual conference on the federal oil and gas program Thursday, offered an initial look at the direction she'll take the agency under the Biden administration — one that troubles many in the oil and gas industry.
The four-hour conference brought together representatives from the oil and gas industry, environmental agencies, labor unions and tribal entities. It was the first step in providing an initial report on federal oil and gas programs, with an eye toward doing more to protect the land and the environment and to create jobs in renewable energy fields.
But much of the focus for the conference participants was focused on President Joe Biden's recent decision to implement a temporary ban on oil and gas drilling projects on public land. It was a decision Haaland seemed eager to defend.
"The pause in new oil and gas lease sales gives us space to look at the federal fossil fuel programs that haven’t been meaningfully examined or modernized in decades," Haaland said.
Some environmentalists involved in the conference said they want Biden's temporary ban to become permanent when it comes to issuing new permits.
"Stop new oil and gas leasing," said Sharon Buccino of the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Nathalie Eddy, Earthworks’ interim field manager for New Mexico, echoed that thought, adding that based on her tour of oil and gas production facilities in the state's Permian Basin, oil and gas pollution happens "every day, everywhere."
Those advocating for the oil and gas industry said they are willing to adapt to new environmentally sound policies and work with the department to develop new energy programs. But they noted that will take time, with millions of jobs at stake in the meantime.
"People are concerned that without these [oil and gas] activities their communities would suffer … jobs will dry up, no replacement jobs," said Wendy Kinrchoff, vice president of regulatory policy for the American Exploration and Production Council, a trade organization representing the oil and gas industry.
She said her group is "highly conscientious about listening to communities and peoples in places where we operate. … It's important we protect these people and their livelihood."
Sean McGarvey, president of North America's Building Trades Union, which represents some in the oil and gas industry, said his organization understands the threat climate change brings. But he added he believes a plan has to be put in place to ensure workers in the field have a chance to find employment elsewhere.
Otherwise, he said, the Interior Department efforts would start "by asking people to take a 50 percent pay cut," resulting in their inability to feed their families.
"That uncertainty exists just as climate change exists," he said.
Meanwhile, Native American leaders who spoke said it's vital the department engage all tribal leaders in any discussions regarding both oil and gas and environmental protection efforts on tribal lands.
"Too often, well-intentioned but overly broad responses to the climate crisis are not good for all of Indian Country," said Fawn Sharp, president of the American Congress of American Indians. She said tribal leaders are often best suited to decide what actions should be taken on their own lands.
After the conference ended, Eddy said she thought the event involved a "good mix" of people from different backgrounds. "I was impressed with the scope and depth the Interior Department was ready to dive into," she said.
The conference occurred the same day New Mexico finalized a new natural gas reduction rule that requires the energy industry to capture 98 percent of its natural gas waste through flaring by the end of 2026.
Also Thursday, the American Petroleum Institute — which took part in the virtual conference — announced a plan to address climate change issues, including an endorsement of a carbon pricing policy that would require oil and gas companies to pay a tax or fee for carbon dioxide emissions.
Robert McEntyre, spokesman for New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, said the group had not yet reviewed the institute's plan. But he said his organization does support the state's efforts to enact a "98 percent gas capture" to ensure responsible oil production activities in the state.
