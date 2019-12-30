The city of Santa Fe's Historic Districts Review Board will consider the state's redesign of the proposed Vladem Contemporary art museum during a special meeting Thursday.
Members of the board, some of whom previously expressed concerns about the original design of the proposed structure next to the Santa Fe Railyard, are expected to discuss whether those issues have been resolved.
Daniel Zillmann, a spokesman for the state Department of Cultural Affairs, said the agency appreciates board member's detailed review and "values their time on this matter."
"Our dialogue has been respectful, and we have experienced great collaboration throughout this process," Zillmann wrote in an email Monday.
The state has said the property is outside the city's legal jurisdiction and it is presenting its proposal to the board only for "review, discussion and public input" on the design of the proposed museum, named for Bob and Ellen Vladem, who donated $4 million toward the development. A state law and a related city ordinance require officials to cooperate with regard to trying to harmonize new construction within historic districts.
Zillmann said board members asked thoughtful questions about the design for altering a former warehouse on Guadalupe Street at Montezuma Avenue, including why the architect chose certain materials and how the two-story structure would interact with the community.
"The architectural team has made significant changes to the design, an expression of our willingness to respond to the feedback received throughout the process," he wrote. "We look forward to breaking ground in early 2020."
The board's consideration of the redesign comes after the project, which is being spearheaded by the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, cleared a major hurdle earlier this month when the state Historic Preservation Office approved the revisions in the wake of criticisms by preservationists and others in the community.
Written comments submitted in advance of Thursday's 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., indicate that members of the board are more amenable to the revised design, which includes eliminating much of the scrim originally on the upper floor of the building.
"I am enormously grateful that the Department of Cultural Affairs took a hard look at the proposed design, recognized its unsuitability for the Railyard and made cogent suggestions for change," Frank Katz, vice chairman of the board, wrote. "I am equally grateful that the architectural team was open to changes and presented helpful ones."
Board member Anthony Guida previously wrote that he was in favor of the project's general design approach even though it didn't conform to many of the city's design standards. The revisions, he wrote earlier this month, make an already good design "even better."
"The change in the upper volume from screened glass box to walled volume with punched openings is very successful," he wrote. "The geometry of the upper volume, irregular configuration of openings, and especially the darker color all serve to maintain the original design intent of formal contrast with the historic Halpin building."
The project calls for a major overhaul of the Halpin Building, former home of the State Records Center & Archives. The building, located within the so-called Transition Historic District between the Westside-Guadalupe Historic District and the Don Gaspar Historic District, was constructed in the late 1930s as the Charles Ilfeld Co. Warehouse in Territorial Revival style.
"The public comment period for this project has closed, but members of the public are invited to attend and observe the meeting," according to the board's agenda.
