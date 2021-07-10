On July 3, 1981, when Kerstin Gusterman and her little sister Britt opened their eponymous jewelry store in Sena Plaza, Ronald Reagan was barely six months into his first term as president, Prince Charles and Lady Diana were preparing for their royal wedding, AIDS didn’t yet have a name, Chris Evert won her third Wimbledon tennis title, and Endless Love, starring a teenage Brooke Shields, was the most popular movie in the country.
And despite the fact their jewelry offered pretty much everything but turquoise in a place where Native American jewelry dominates the Plaza and almost all of Santa Fe, Gusterman Silversmiths did more than survive.
It succeeded.
Gusterman’s, which celebrated its 40th anniversary Saturday, developed a dedicated clientele through four decades. The sisters say customers return year after year and even pass on their devotion to daughters, in-laws, friends.
Some customers not only have started unofficial clubs, but also recognize one another as fans of the store by the rings on their fingers in restaurants across the world.
Although the store officially is the first and only business they’ve started together, the Gusterman sisters had worked together almost since they were teens. And jewelry making and design runs in their blood. Their father, Stig Gusterman, received certification as a master jeweler in Stockholm and his copies of the royal family’s jewels were put into the country’s national museum.
He and his wife Astrid both were adventurous, and when they heard about Colorado being much like Sweden, they uprooted their daughters, then 3 and almost 2, and relocated to Denver. In 1960, they opened the first Gusterman’s jewelry store. Ten years later, they moved the store and family to the small Colorado town of Georgetown and opened the second Gusterman’s.
Their father died in an accident in 1964. Undaunted, Astrid carried on, with Kerstin’s help.
“I took over right there,” she said, seated next to Britt in their store. “I was always oriented toward business. Mom and my sister — not at all. And I knew from the minute my father died.”
Not long after their mother died of cancer in 1974, Kerstin, newly married and with a newborn daughter and fresh from Los Angeles, convinced Britt, still in Georgetown, to accept an invitation from Greig and Helga Porter, owners of Santa Fe Dry Goods, to visit. They stayed, and in July, opened in the location they've occupied for 40 years.
“We made $300 the first day,” laughed Britt. “We were delighted. We basically had just our merchandise.”
The Gustermans attribute their longevity to several factors, location among the biggest. But there are others.
“It’s not diva jewelry,” said Kerstin. “It’s not too glitzy.”
“We don’t just go with whatever’s trendy,” added Britt.
About that time, longtime employee Joan Cantu, who had been tending to customers, brought out one of the Gustermans' String Rings — their go-to piece.
“It’s our best seller,” Cantu said. “People love it.”
Apparently, it's true — customer Robin Black bought one for herself, then for her daughters.
“I know so many people who have String Rings,” said Black, who years ago moved to Santa Fe from Oklahoma City. “I now call it The Sisterhood of the String Ring.”
If it's a sisterhood, it's one with a global reach.
Ten years ago, Hanneke White and her husband were having dinner in Paris. A woman at a nearby table, wearing a String Ring, told White about a “quaint little jewelry store” in Santa Fe.
“Now we’re members of the String Ring Club," White said.
Susan Barlow, an in-house silversmith, said it’s consistency and the Gustermans’ easy and engaging personalities that hook people — almost as much as the quality of the jewelry.
“I’d taken metalsmithing in college and when the Gustermans’ silversmith quit. Britt asked me if I could size a ring,” Barlow recalls of her early days with the sisters. “I said, 'Sure.' They wanted help for a week or so. One week led to 34 years. But it’s just a joy working with them. It turned into my life.”
“They have a can-do attitude,” added White, “and it’s always a laugh going in there.”
It's a place both sisters want to stay.
“This store is enough for us,” said Kerstin. “There’s always a lot to do.”
“And we’re not that ambitious,” agreed Britt. “We were very fortunate to inherit a store with a good reputation.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.