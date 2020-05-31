A gunman was arrested Sunday after a standoff with police in Albuquerque.
Officers surrounded an apartment building in the 800 block of Locust Place after the man fired at four people with a high-powered rifle, according to KOB-TV.
The gunshots didn't hit anyone.
The gunman, whom police have yet to identity, later surrendered to officers.
“We are very fortunate … that we were able to avoid any injury of any type to the suspect, any civilians that were here during the shots being fired and officers there while the suspect was firing shots,” said Deputy Police Chief Harold Medina.
