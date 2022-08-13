Standing not far from a wall clock featuring the likeness of a Henry Repeating Arms rifle, Bill Roney reviewed the three-page, double-sided form that could make all the difference in whether he could sell a gun.

It’s called ATF Form 4473, the document that may decide if a prospective buyer can end up with a firearm.

The longtime owner of The Outdoorsman, a gun shop located in DeVargas Center, Roney says criminal background checks can make sure “bad people do not buy firearms.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community