“Where is the gun range?”

Next to, “Where is the ammo?” Bill Roney, owner of the The Outdoorsman of Santa Fe, said it’s one of the questions he hears most frequently from customers and guests at his DeVargas Center gun shop.

Roney, whose store bills itself as the oldest full-time firearms dealer in Northern New Mexico, said the issue has plagued gun aficionados in Santa Fe County since the county’s only functioning gun range was shuttered about two decades ago, leaving people with nowhere to practice shooting in a safe environment.

