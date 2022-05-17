With violent crime still plaguing New Mexico and weighing heavily on voters’ minds, the issue of gun control elicited contrasting views from the candidates running for state House District 46 during an otherwise tame forum Monday night.
Asked how they felt about enforcing stricter gun laws to reduce violence and crime — a question submitted by a Santa Fe youth — the candidates offered different perspectives about how far government should go.
Incumbent Rep. Andrea Romero of Santa Fe, who is running for a third two-year term, called herself a “strong gun safety legislator” who has been endorsed by Moms Demand Action.
During her two terms in office, she said she’s been “honored” to vote for legislation that creates “greater gun safety mechanisms” for communities, including universal background checks and a law that allows the temporary seizure of firearms from a person considered a threat. Lawmakers this year also passed stiffer penalties for felons who use guns.
“As we know, gun violence ... in Albuquerque is out of control, and folks need to feel safe,” she said. “We still have more work to do on gun safety.”
Outgoing Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal, one of two Democrats challenging Romero in the June 7 primary election, said only law-abiding citizens should have access to firearms.
“Getting to where we can only have law-abiding citizens having that access is, you know, a challenge that, you know, I think that we need to work on,” he said. “I think that we can bring some bills forward through the Legislature to bring more gun laws as far as those types of violent crimes that are happening.”
Roybal, an employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory who lives in El Rancho, highlighted the importance of gun safety education.
“Of course, I think law-abiding citizens should have the right to possess firearms and to own firearms, but somehow we have to get to the point where we don’t have those firearms in people’s hands to commit violent crimes and that aren’t a law-abiding citizen.”
Jay Groseclose, a Republican running unopposed in the primary, said he adamantly believes criminals should not have guns.
“There needs to be firearm enhancements on criminal activities,” said Groseclose, who ran unsuccessfully for the legislative seat two years ago.
But Groseclose, a civil engineer who lives in Santa Fe, said the Legislature can’t “obliterate” the rights of New Mexicans.
“One of the things that I find in many cases is that they’re restricting the law-abiding citizen,” he said. “Having a citizen who’s trying to protect his household lock up a gun, I have not known a criminal who will wait at the door until that law-abiding citizen can unlock their safe and take their trigger guard off. ... We often aim our laws at the law-abiding citizens instead of the people who perpetuate the crimes, and that’s where we’ve got to really address our attention.”
The other Democrat running in the primary, Ryan Salazar, did not participate in Monday’s forum, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County and The New Mexican at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Salazar, who lives in Santa Fe and works at the lab in Los Alamos, said Tuesday he didn’t recall receiving an invitation. The league provided two separate emails it sent to Salazar’s campaign email address inviting him to the forum.
“Regardless, I wouldn’t have gone,” he said.
Salazar said he does not respect the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County, saying it “represents what’s wrong with the class divide happening” in the county and across New Mexico. He also said the nonpartisan group has “too much power and influence in regards to how local politics are handled” in the county.
“Their board almost includes no people of color, which is especially sad in a county that has ample Hispanic and Native American population,” he said. “Where is the representation?”
Kelly Davis, the league’s vice president of voter services, said she can’t deny the league lacks diversity.
“How can I debate it?” she said. “Look at our leadership team.”
But, she said, the league is trying to bring more diversity to the organization by collaborating with the NAACP and other organizations.
“As the league grows and as we have more members, we’re trying to rectify that as best we can,” she said. “We do good work, but we can always improve it, and that’s exactly where we’re going with this. But it’s not overnight.”