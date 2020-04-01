A guesthouse at a home off Bishops Lodge Road was destroyed early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out around 12:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire at the home on Brownell-Howland Road, about 3 1/2 miles north of Paseo de Peralta, is under investigation, said Phil Martinez, assistant chief of the Santa Fe Fire Department.
Crews arrived at the scene within six minutes of a report of the fire, and multiple trucks responded because the property is in a mountainous area with no fire hydrants, Martinez said.
Firefighters had to pump water from a 2,000-gallon tinder truck — through two other engines — to get it down the long driveway to the guesthouse.
Upon firefighters' arrival, the fire had burned a hole in the guesthouse roof, allowing it to get more oxygen and therefore burn hotter and faster, Martinez said.
"[Crews] contained it to just the guesthouse. It did not go to the garage or main house and one of the trees that was over the house," he said.
No one was inside the guesthouse at the time of the fire, Martinez said, and no one was injured.
A fire inspector's report on the incident should be available in about 10 days, Martinez said.
"The crews did an exceptional job knocking down the fire and containing it," he added.
