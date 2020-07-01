Since early in the century, Lee Kellogg and Steve Wust have been rubber-stamping their business decisions.
This one, however, could not have been easy.
Following a "retirement sale" that began Wednesday, Guadalupe's Fun Rubber Stamps — a downtown institution that lasted in Santa Fe through 35 years and four owners — will close its doors.
Its current owners, married couple Lee Kellogg and Steve Wust, have owned the stamp and gift shop for 17 years — first above Andrea Fisher Fine Pottery and for the past nine years a few doors down at 114 Don Gaspar Ave.
Kellogg said she expects the retirement sale to last into August.
The couple's intention was to stay in business to the end of the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic hastened the decision.
“It cut tourism,” Kellogg said. “We’re tourist-based. Eighty [percent] to 90 percent of my traffic is tourism.”
The store carries rubber stamps, of course, but also cling mount stamps, pet-themed gifts and greeting cards.
Kellogg kept the niche market going, but acknowledged no small business, regardless of the product, survives without serious commitment.
Asked how she kept it going this many years, she said: “Running it like a business, not a hobby. I paid attention to the numbers and listened to my customers.”
Each January, Kellogg and Wust went to a trade show for stamp products. Though many people are uncertain about the future of the economy, Kellogg said the trip over the winter gave her confidence shops like hers still have a future.
“At the trade show last years, there were numerous new store owners, younger people in their 30s and 40s,” Kellogg said. “There is a demand for stamps. There is a desire to create things. As people retire, they get more creative. Europe is crazy hot for rubber stamps right now. It will come back here.”
When Kellogg and Wust acquired Fun Rubber Stamps, it was in a small space above Andrea Fisher Fine Pottery at San Francisco and Don Gaspar and was limited to rubber stamps. The Guadalupe Street location has much more space, so Kellogg expanded the product lines as rubber stamps decreased in in popularity.
Wust retired last year as chief geologist at the New Mexico State Land Office and Kellogg has ambitions other than minding a store.
“I have a passion for teaching nature journaling,” said Kellogg, who previously was an environmental educator for the Audubon Society in Portland, Ore. “I want to spend more time outside teaching people how to observe and draw or record what they are seeing. Some people use words.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.