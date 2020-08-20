Crews on Thursday stymied the growth of the Medio Fire burning in the hills north of Santa Fe, with the blaze growing only about 60 acres overnight.
The fire, burning east of Tesuque and heading toward the Pecos Wilderness, was about 610 acres in size Thursday afternoon after being 550 acres on Wednesday evening, according to news releases from Santa Fe National Forest.
The fire had doubled in size in previous days. No buildings are in danger and no one has been evacuated.
A third hotshot crew, the Smokey Bear Hotshots from the Lincoln National Forest, joined the Mount Taylor Hotshots and the Silver City Hotshots in fighting the fire Thursday.
In all, there are 76 firefighters at the scene, and a new management team will take command early Friday.
Bringing in a different management team does not mean the strategy for fighting the fire will change, said Julie Anne Overton, spokeswoman for Santa Fe National Forest.
It does mean more resources and support personnel, including planning and logistics teams, as well as a public information team, she said.
The flames are anywhere from 4 to 8 feet in length and move at about 1 foot a minute.
The forest is overly dense, Overton said, with ladder fuels that can move flames from the ground up into the crowns of trees.
"We want to avoid crown fires, and that's when it gets up into the crown, the canopy in the forest, and just spreads really quickly, really fast," Overton said.
There has also been some isolated torching, which causes a single or small group of trees to be covered in flames, she said.
Smoke from the fire is visible from the city and has settled around the communities near the blaze.
Those with heart or lung disease, asthma, the elderly and children are at greatest risk for experiencing the effects of the smoke.
Those with COVID-19, and even those who have recovered from the illness, are also at risk, according to the New Mexico Environmental Health Tracking website.
Some symptoms of smoke exposure are similar to those of COVID-19, such as a dry cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The air quality index, which measures pollution, was 52 on Thursday in Santa Fe, according to data from the website IQAir, an independent Swiss-based company that develops air monitoring technology and products. This is considered moderate. The scale goes up to 500, with ratings over 100-150 considered unhealthy for at-risk groups.
To mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke, people should close their doors and windows and avoid exercising outside.
The public should stay away from fire operations and staging areas, according to the news release, which includes the Rio en Medio community center and the Nambé Reservoir, as well as the Rio en Medio, Viejo, Borrego, Nambé and Capulin trails in Santa Fe National Forest.
While no buildings were in danger Thursday afternoon, natural and cultural resources remain at risk, including area watersheds, which can face significant impacts from wildfires.
Fire crews will try to mitigate those impacts in the Rio Nambé, which meets the Rio Capulin, and the Rio en Medio, Overton said.
These drain into the Rio Grande and flow south into the Gulf of Mexico.
Ash and fire retardant, which has been dropped on the Medio Fire since Wednesday, can cause issues in groundwater and surface water, said Andy Otto, executive director of the Santa Fe Watershed Association.
Rain can wash ash and other contaminants in the natural drainage systems, Otto said, which happened with the Los Conchas Fire in 2011.
The ash and other matter made the Rio Grande so toxic, officials stopped water diversions, Otto said. Any contamination in the soil, ash or fire retardant could also end up in the groundwater.
The state is also facing a serious drought.
This, along with destroyed vegetation, combined with rising temperatures and low precipitation, causes soil to also become very dry and less compacted, Otto said, creating conditions for floods and landslides in wildfire areas.
Communities across the Western United States are dealing with these same problems.
The whole country is at a Level 5 for fire preparedness, which means resources are already committed to other fires, Overton said.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said there were 367 wildfires in that state Thursday.
There are also four major fires burning in Colorado, according to a report by Colorado Public Radio.
Normally, New Mexico's fire season starts around May and ends in July.
"This is unusual for us historically to have a fire like this in August," Overton said. "The chief of the Forest Service has said in congressional hearings ... it's almost a misnomer to talk about a fire season anymore. We might have a fire year now."
It is unfortunate that you are the only news source covering this. But I am glad you are.
Thank you Mt. Taylor Hot Shots, and our Home Girls & Boys,
Doing the Deed, and Saving our Bu**s!
You stay safe now, no heroics, play the long game! C'mon home when it's done.
