ABOVE: Reid Whittlesey, restoration director for Rio Grande Return, carries shrubs across the Santa Fe River during a planting session along the banks Wednesday. Whittlesey and his team worked in various locations along the river, seeding three leaf sumac, false indigo, golden currant, woods rose and other plants in an effort to improve open space near the river. Rio Grande Return also planted cottonwood and willow trees by the Santa Fe River near Silver Road. RIGHT: Whitesun Yazzie with Rio Grande Return digs a hole Wednesday to insert a three leaf sumac plant near the Santa Fe River.
