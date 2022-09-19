090319Oil&Gas_79.JPG

Oil and gas pumps and wells in the area south Farmington in 2019. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Tribal advocates and environmentalists have sent a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, condemning the Bureau of Land Management's decision to uphold oil and gas leases from the era of former President Donald Trump on 45,000 acres in the Chaco Canyon area. 

The BLM, which is part of the Interior Department, paused the leases in April to reconsider them after environmentalists sued the agency, then quietly gave the go-ahead for all the leases on July 31, angering opponents. 

A coalition of more than 50 groups sent Haaland a letter with a 5,000-signature petition attached, calling on her to reverse the decision to approve leases they contend were based on sketchy analyses that didn't cover effects on climate, air, water and tribal communities. 

