A three-year, $593,400 grant provided by three entities of the S3 Santa Fe Housing Initiative could soon help with tracking populations of people experiencing homelessness in Santa Fe — a figure advocates and officials have yet to get a handle on.
The grant’s recipient, the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, will use the funds to hire two employees who will work to identify and track homeless populations in the city and county, said Executive Director Monet Silva. She hopes to have the positions filled this fall.
The S3 Santa Fe Housing Initiative is a collaborative effort between the nonprofit community health organization Anchorum St. Vincent, philanthropic partners at the Santa Fe Community Foundation and Thornburg Foundation, plus the city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County and the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.
Grant funds were provided by Anchorum St. Vincent, the Santa Fe Community Foundation and the Thornburg Foundation, Silva said.
Allan Oliver, executive director the Thornburg Foundation, which contributed $150,000 to the project, said the goal is to achieve “functional zero homelessness,” or “having enough beds available to individuals and families.”
The data system, he said, will be shared among agencies and providers so suitable housing and services can be more strategically available to those in need.
Agencies and providers track their own clients, but there is no central agency for accessing that information, Oliver said.
Joe Dudziak, who champions Chaplain Joe’s Street Outreach, providing sleeping bags and backpacks filled with necessities to homeless people, has been tracking the city’s homeless populations with a pen and a notebook for three years. He knows more than 100 homeless people by name and mostly where they move from day to day.
“They have their work cut out for them,” Dudziak said of the tracking effort, explaining recent enforcement of city ordinances has caused an upheaval within the city’s homeless, forcing them out of areas in which they had set up camp.
Additionally, he said, commercial developments have pushed homeless people into different areas of the city.
“It’s leaving people with nowhere to go,” Dudziak said. “There’s not many people who are just camped in a tent. I think it’s going to be pretty tough. The people getting by the best are those who have lightened their loads and bed down for the night and move in the morning.”
Advocates are hesitant to pin a number on Santa Fe’s homeless population because efforts to capture information through census data or data reports required by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development are unreliable, Silva said.
Oliver echoed Silva’s statement. Censuses are point-in-time counts, he said.
“They’re inaccurate the day after,” he said. “And there are questions about how accurate they are even on the day of the count. There are a lot of people who don’t even want to be counted. It’s a low-trust population.”
John Bacon, chairman of the Lived Experience Advisory Board in Santa Fe, an advisory group composed of people who have experienced homelessness or who are homeless, said he applauds the effort. But like Dudziak, he said tracking people may be harder than it appears.
“For those who want services, it’ll make the numbers more accurate,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be beneficial for anyone who might be in encampments who might have given up hope. Any effort and money to help the homeless is extremely beneficial ... that being said, it’s very difficult to track people.”
Keith “Richard” Coleman, who serves on the advisory board, said he also thinks those outside of shelters will be hard to pin down.
”There’s a good group of homeless people who won’t go to shelters because they’re afraid,” he said. “They don’t like being around people, and they don’t trust people.”
Silva said the binding list will put all agencies and providers on the same page.
“We find that a lot of times agencies are working in silos, and there’s not a lot of sharing going on,” she said. “We’re not able to get this really clean data. We think, ‘We have this many,’ but we’re not quite sure. People can opt out. We can physically see that they are sleeping in tents on the street, or we know they are hotel-hopping, but we cannot count them unless they give us permission to do that. This data allows us — the government and legislators — to know how much housing we need and what services we need.”
The data further provides statistics such as ages and genders so suitable housing and services can be better matched to the person or family, Silva said.
“Through this we learn that ‘John Smith’ has been homeless for X number of months or years, and this is why he is homeless, and this where he has stayed,” she said.
“We will have a complete understanding of who John Smith is and be able to help him in the way that best makes sense for him. We’ll know everyone by name and by doing that, we’ll be able to get people placed into housing much more quickly and smoothly.”
She said she also hopes the data will cover the vast types of homeless populations in the community. The man on the street corner with a sign may be the stereotypical homeless person, but Silva said the picture is much broader.
“The majority we see are invisible,” Silva said. “Maybe they have a little money for a hotel or are couch surfing or they are sleeping on the riverbank where you can’t find them. And then there are people who are homeless that you could never know are homeless — people who go to work and whose kids go to school. The narrative that it’s that person on the corner who is a drug addict and who has a mental illness without really knowing the person and understanding how they got there is the very widespread narrative.”