A three-year, $593,400 grant provided by three entities of the S3 Santa Fe Housing Initiative could soon help with tracking populations of people experiencing homelessness in Santa Fe — a figure advocates and officials have yet to get a handle on.

The grant’s recipient, the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, will use the funds to hire two employees who will work to identify and track homeless populations in the city and county, said Executive Director Monet Silva. She hopes to have the positions filled this fall.

The S3 Santa Fe Housing Initiative is a collaborative effort between the nonprofit community health organization Anchorum St. Vincent, philanthropic partners at the Santa Fe Community Foundation and Thornburg Foundation, plus the city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County and the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.

