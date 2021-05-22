The Biden administration has said it will protect undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children by reinstating an Obama-era policy that shields them from deportation.
But some in New Mexico are facing financial barriers in becoming a Dreamer.
ImmigrationHelp.org, a nonprofit based in Boston, has helped immigrants apply to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program since 2019.
This year, the organization has seen a surge in New Mexico clients who need help navigating the filing process.
Fernando Urbina, the group's director of outreach, said the goal is to guide people through the process without facing expensive legal fees.
"Essentially, immigration attorneys can charge up to thousands of dollars, and then they charge thousands of dollars to complete these forms," he said. "So when you add those two together, it can really restrict the amount of people who are eligible to apply, perhaps because they don't have the resources."
Applicants are required to pay a $495 filing fee with every submission or renewal of their application.
Karime Escarcega Enriquez, a DACA recipient who lives in Santa Fe, reached out to the organization after her father died. She plans to bury him in Mexico, then return to the United States. But to do that, she has to apply for a process known as advance parole. It lets immigrants lawfully reenter the country.
"I just started looking up different sites in different organizations that could help me out with the advance parole that I was trying to apply for," said Enriquez, 24. "I came across their page. I sent out an email to them, and they responded to me pretty quickly with an application."
Enriquez, born in Mexico, has lived in Santa Fe with her family for most of her life. Approval of her DACA application in 2014 allowed her to get a job at a bakery, and she is a student at Santa Fe Community College.
The application she's filling out now is even more confusing than previous documents she had to complete. Urbina said if the paperwork is done incorrectly, Enriquez would have to start over.
"What we see is a lot of times applications are rejected because individuals miss a question or they interpret a question incorrectly," he said. "And so that's another big barrier for many individuals."
Urbina said that while his organization helps people all over the country, it has seen an influx from New Mexico.
"I think New Mexico is a place that is struggling with it," Urbina said. "New Mexico has a huge Latino population, and we have seen just from the individuals that have come to our site that a huge percentage of people that are applying for DACA are Latinos."
Enriquez also has received support from the Santa Fe Dreamers Project, which provides free legal services to immigrants and refugees in New Mexico.
Emma O'Sullivan, the Santa Fe Dreamers' legal director, said the organization has seen more requests for help with DACA applications since December when U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services began accepting applications, renewal requests and applications for advance parole.
The Santa Fe Dreamers received 300 inquiries in three weeks — it normally sees about 30 in that time, O'Sullivan said. It now has a waitlist for the first time.
“Especially for first-timers, this is someone who’s been living undocumented their whole life," O'Sullivan said. "This is someone who has been living in the shadows as far as the government is concerned.”
She said organizations that provide free legal guidance and support save people thousands of dollars.
Enriquez said she welcomes the support from such organizations, adding she never could have afforded an immigration attorney.
"I am glad I'm a DACA recipient and that I can do more things," she said. "I can actually go out there and look for a job. I can do my thing."
