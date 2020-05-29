A coalition of local organizations and individuals has created a program in which people can donate all or part of their federal stimulus checks to those who will not receive them — primarily undocumented families.
Under the umbrella of Santa Fe Mutual Aid, the groups have distributed $24,500 in donated stimulus check funds to 31 individuals and families.
The federal government approved the relief checks as part of a package to address the financial challenges and loss of jobs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Those who aren't receiving a check are likely to be the hardest hit by this crisis, and they must be included in our communal care," the aid group said in a news release.
Santa Fe Mutual Aid encourages anyone interested in the program to visit mutualista.org/sharemycheck-payment for more information.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.