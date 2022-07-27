Months after a lobbyist publicly accused state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of groping her in an encounter years earlier, prompting a series of similar allegations, groups pushing for the Albuquerque Democrat’s ouster have not eased their pressure.
Leaders of about 25 advocacy organizations in the state who previously sought a Senate investigation into Ivey-Soto are now calling for his removal from all interim committee assignments.
“We understand that the internal investigation, begun in March, has now been completed by an outside attorney and referred to the legislative subcommittee charged with making a determination on whether there is adequate evidence to [take] action on the multiple charges made against Ivey-Soto,” the group wrote in a letter late last week to Senate Democratic leaders. The group publicly released the letter Wednesday.
In the meantime, the letter says, some of his accusers are testifying before interim legislative committees “on which Ivey-Soto sits. As a committee member, he has the power to cross examine, embarrass, and even intimidate the very same advocates who have accused him of harassment. He can also influence the outcome of the bills brought by these women.”
Ivey-Soto, who has denied any wrongdoing, is a member of the interim Finance Oversight Committee, the Capitol Security Subcommittee and the Investments and Pension Oversight Committee.
“We are also calling upon the Senate to swiftly complete its internal process and release the full report to the public,” the group wrote.
Lobbyist Marianna Anaya called for Ivey-Soto’s resignation in February, alleging he touched her inappropriately in 2015 and then, after she confronted him about it during this year’s regular session, stalled a voting rights bill she supported.
Shortly after Anaya came forward, more than three dozen nonprofit leaders urged Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe and other top Democrats in the chamber to investigate Ivey-Soto. A few weeks later, they too called for his ouster and said more women had come forward with allegations of bullying and other misconduct.
Ivey-Soto said Wednesday he had not yet seen a copy of the letter.
But, he added, he has always believed “someone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s the process we follow in this country, and it would be nice if they would acknowledge that as well.”
He said, “Certainly, if I were acting in any manner in these interim committee meetings that would be deemed as retaliatory or otherwise unprofessional, singling out people who have filed a complaint, I think at that point it would be cause for leadership to take action.”
He has not been attending all of the legislative meetings, Ivey-Soto said, because he has been looking after his mother, who is in hospice care.
He added he has not heard whether any internal reports about his conduct have been completed.
Stewart said in a statement Wednesday, “The subcommittee work is not yet completed and until it is we must follow the procedures, confidentiality and due process required by policy.
“The subcommittee leads this process, not outside [counsel] or leadership, and they must be afforded the time to gather all the information they need before any decisions or further action related to this matter will be made,” she added. “I respect the concerns of the advocates and will take them into consideration at the appropriate time.”
Senate Democrats have said under the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy, they cannot publicly reveal details of an investigation unless they find probable cause for allegations.
Attorney Levi Monagle, who represents Anaya, wrote in an email he would not comment on any aspect of the investigation into Ivey-Soto.
Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico, one of the organizations with members who signed the letter, said she’s heard the internal Senate investigation is complete.
“It’s frustrating that there is so much secrecy to the process here,” she said. “It’s not even clear what the process is from this point. … There’s no timeline.”
That “doesn’t bode well for public trust” in the process, she added.
Ferguson said it seems appropriate for Ivey-Soto to take a “leave of absence” from committee hearings so those who have come forward with allegations feel comfortable testifying on legislative matters.
If any of those women were maligned or saw their efforts foiled, they would not know if it was because of Ivey-Soto’s presence and influence, she said.
Among other prominent advocacy groups represented in the letter are OLÉ, the Center for Civic Policy, Equality New Mexico, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, New Mexico Native Voters, the New Mexico Working Families Party, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, ProgressNow New Mexico, Emerge New Mexico and the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice.