Gas is flared in 2019 at a Permian Basin well site in Carlsbad. An environmental advocacy group is suing the federal government over a project in nearby Lea County, saying agencies are failing to track emissions.
A conservation group has filed a lawsuit to compel the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revamp an oil company’s operating permits, which the group contends don’t require the needed monitoring to ensure air pollutants are properly curbed.
WildEarth Guardians filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, claiming the EPA violated the Clean Air Act by failing to correct flawed operating permits for two of Lucid Energy’s compressor stations in southeastern New Mexico’s Lea County.
The problems started when the state Environment Department approved permits that didn’t require monitoring equipment to track natural gas venting and to ensure ozone pollution fell within state and federal standards, according to the lawsuit.
After WildEarth Guardians brought its criticisms to EPA’s attention, agency Administrator Michael Regan agreed and objected to the two permits, which then triggered a 90-day deadline for state regulators to fix them, said Kate Merlin, an attorney for the group.
The state missed its deadline. That required the EPA to step in and deny or rework the permits — actions the agency has failed to do, Merlin said.
“This lawsuit is really seeking to hold EPA accountable,” Merlin said. “For EPA to follow their own regulations, which requires them to take the reins of these permits, since New Mexico has not been willing to do so in a timely manner.”
The EPA didn’t respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. The agency’s general policy is not to comment on current litigation.
In an email, Matt Maez, a state Environment Department spokesman, wrote the state agency addressed the EPA’s objections, revised the permits to align with these statements and sent the updated materials to the federal department.
“EPA is currently reviewing the permits and the NMED response,” Maez wrote.
Last year, Houston-based Targas Resources Corp. bought Lucid Energy for $2.6 billion. Most of the large Permian Basin operators are based out of state.
Adequate monitoring of oil and gas emissions is vital both for public health and the climate, Merlin said.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that has more than 80 times the warming effect as carbon dioxide in a 20-year period. Oil operations also emit nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that combine to form ground-level ozone, which can impair breathing and, through prolonged exposure, can damage the heart and lungs.
The state has passed rules to curb the release of these pollutants. But monitoring is essential for enforcement, which appears to be lacking in the Permian Basin, as evidenced by flyovers detecting high levels of pollution in the area, Merlin said.
It’s been more than 160 days since the EPA administrator issued his objections about Lucid Energy’s permits being too relaxed about monitoring, she said.
“It’s really a case of New Mexico and EPA dragging their feet when it comes to permitting requirements for oil and gas operators in the Permian,” Merlin said.