Gas is flared in 2019 at a Permian Basin well site in Carlsbad. An environmental advocacy group is suing the federal government over a project in nearby Lea County, saying agencies are failing to track emissions.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A conservation group has filed a lawsuit to compel the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revamp an oil company’s operating permits, which the group contends don’t require the needed monitoring to ensure air pollutants are properly curbed.

WildEarth Guardians filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, claiming the EPA violated the Clean Air Act by failing to correct flawed operating permits for two of Lucid Energy’s compressor stations in southeastern New Mexico’s Lea County.

The problems started when the state Environment Department approved permits that didn’t require monitoring equipment to track natural gas venting and to ensure ozone pollution fell within state and federal standards, according to the lawsuit.

