A state Human Services Department policy unlawfully prevents New Mexico’s foster children from accessing out-of-state treatment foster care services, according to a petition recently filed in state District Court.
Disability Rights New Mexico — a nonprofit organization that is part of a federally sanctioned network tasked with protecting, promoting and expanding the rights of people with disabilities — is asking a judge to order the department to rescind a policy it claims is limiting treatment, contending it prevents foster children from getting help they are entitled by law to receive.
Treatment foster care refers to foster parents who are trained to care for children with significant emotional, behavioral or medical needs. It is covered by Medicaid, regardless of whether the provider is in the child’s home state, according to the petition. However, a regulatory Catch-22 is preventing New Mexico children from getting such care if it’s not provided in the state.
The catch, according to the petition, is a Human Services Department policy which says payment for treatment foster care may only be disbursed to a person or agency licensed by the state Children, Youth and Families Department. The agency licenses only providers in New Mexico.
“Consequently, if a child requires the level of treatment of [treatment foster care], but the service is unavailable [in-state], then the child is faced with receiving treatment at a level lower than their needs require, at a level more restrictive and inappropriate to their needs, such as secured residential treatment center, or even worse, no treatment at all,” according to the petition.
The rule not only conflicts with Medicaid disbursement rules and prevents children from accessing necessary care, the petition says, but also restricts kids’ federally protected right to choose their medical providers.
Disability Rights New Mexico has filed a petition for writ of mandamus — an order directing government officials to properly carry out their official duties — and asks the court to order the state agency to rescind the conflicting policy.
The petition, filed Aug. 17, also names Human Services Secretary David Scrase as a defendant.
Human Services Department spokeswoman Marina Pina declined to comment on the pending litigation Monday.
There were 1,840 foster children in state custody as of June, according to the Human Services and Children, Youth and Families departments.
Neither state agency responded to a follow-up question about the sufficiency of in-state providers of treatment foster care.
State District Court Judge Maria Sanchez Gagne is scheduled to consider the petition at a Sept. 1 hearing.