A state Human Services Department policy unlawfully prevents New Mexico’s foster children from accessing out-of-state treatment foster care services, according to a petition recently filed in state District Court.

Disability Rights New Mexico — a nonprofit organization that is part of a federally sanctioned network tasked with protecting, promoting and expanding the rights of people with disabilities — is asking a judge to order the department to rescind a policy it claims is limiting treatment, contending it prevents foster children from getting help they are entitled by law to receive.

Treatment foster care refers to foster parents who are trained to care for children with significant emotional, behavioral or medical needs. It is covered by Medicaid, regardless of whether the provider is in the child’s home state, according to the petition. However, a regulatory Catch-22 is preventing New Mexico children from getting such care if it’s not provided in the state.

Popular in the Community