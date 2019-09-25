A working group on cannabis set up by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham decided Thursday that a new recreational marijuana program should subsidize New Mexico’s Medical Cannabis Program.
The group agreed to recommend that license fees and per-plant costs charged to producers in the recreational program generate enough revenue to allow the state to eliminate the gross receipts tax on medical marijuana as well as pay for a low-income patient subsidy fund.
“The medical program will be cheaper,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis, who leads the working group.
The task force also decided to recommend that producers must grow plants for the medical marijuana program before producing cannabis for recreational use. This would ensure that a recreational marijuana program wouldn’t hurt supply for medical patients, Davis said.
“Producers will never be able to produce only recreational,” Davis said. “If they’re going to run out, they’re going to run out on the recreational side.”
The Cannabis Legalization Working Group — comprising lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries, members of the medical marijuana industry and others — plans to give the governor its recommendations in October so they can be considered in interim legislative committee meetings.
Lujan Grisham has said she will make legalization of adult use of cannabis a priority for next year’s 30-day session of the Legislature. A bill to legalize recreational cannabis passed the House earlier this year but did not clear the Senate, where such legislation has died at the hands of more conservative members of both political parties.
Representatives of the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association and the Association of Chiefs of Police who attended Thursday’s meeting said they oppose legalizing cannabis but see it as highly likely such a proposal will pass, so they wanted to make recommendations to the working group.
“Although we oppose it for public safety reasons, we know that it’s an inevitability,” said Glenn Hamilton, sheriff of Sierra County.
Hamilton said the association is urging the working group to establish “per se” standards that would be used to determine when drivers are impaired from marijuana use.