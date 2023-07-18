A Santa Fe County measure regulating short-term rentals — such as houses and rooms rented through Airbnb or Vrbo — faces a legal challenge from a group that contends the ordinance is unconstitutional.

A complaint filed recently in U.S. District Court by a group of short-term rental owners requests an injunction and ultimately a judgment against the county ordinance.

The lawsuit argues the measure, adopted by the Santa Fe County commissioners in October 2022, violates the rights of property owners under several provisions of the U.S. Constitution.

