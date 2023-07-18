A Santa Fe County measure regulating short-term rentals — such as houses and rooms rented through Airbnb or Vrbo — faces a legal challenge from a group that contends the ordinance is unconstitutional.
A complaint filed recently in U.S. District Court by a group of short-term rental owners requests an injunction and ultimately a judgment against the county ordinance.
The lawsuit argues the measure, adopted by the Santa Fe County commissioners in October 2022, violates the rights of property owners under several provisions of the U.S. Constitution.
Santa Fe attorney Stephen Domas, who is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, called the county’s short-term rental ordinance an example of “government overreach” that has led to harassment of property owners.
The ordinance set restrictions on short-term rentals that included mandatory notification of neighbors, maximum occupancy limits for dwellings and different licenses for owners based on whether they reside on the property.
The lawsuit came as a result of a “grassroots effort” by short-term rental owners who oppose the ordinance, Domas said.
Among the plaintiffs are Tesuque couple Elizabeth Emmens and Cory Ahrens, Albuquerque resident Heather Nordquist and several Texas-based residents who operate short-term rentals in Santa Fe County.
The group went by the name of “STR Fellowship of Santa Fe County” when it announced the lawsuit in a recent advertisement in The New Mexican, headed with the claim “Who’s Sleeping in Your House Tonight? The Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners Wants to Know.”
A fundraiser launched by the group on GoFundMe in April so far has received 89 donations toward the lawsuit, raising about $50,000 of a $75,000 goal.
The lawsuit names all five county commissioners, as well as Penny Ellis-Green, the county’s growth management director.
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday, citing policy.
Domas said the county’s application of the Sustainable Land Development Code has subjected short-term rental owners to a “behemoth” set of complicated laws.
County staff members, commissioners and Ellis-Green “have used, and continue to use, the SLDC as a type of ‘backdoor’ into the properties and lives of [short-term rental] owners, with no rational basis or connection to their stated concerns of promoting the health and general welfare of the County,” the lawsuit alleges.
The plaintiffs accuse county staff of enforcing the code in “egregious and unlawful ways that are the definition of tyrannical government overreach,” focused on short-term rentals and those who own them. After applying for a short-term rental license as required by the 2022 ordinance, property owners have been vulnerable to “intimidating compliance officers” who trespass without notice and enter buildings without a warrant, the lawsuit states.
“Owners have been instructed to tear their casitas down, to pour concrete down shower drains, to remove driveways, give up water rights, and other egregious attacks on the owner’s rights,” the complaint alleges.
Plaintiff and short-term rental owner Trey Corkern III said he was able to supplement his income during the coronavirus pandemic by renting out a casita on his property and a dome he built in 2022.
“To me, it was entrepreneurship,” Corkern said Tuesday. “This gave me a way to work from home while cooking on the side and paying a ton in taxes to the county.”
Corkern said county land use staff members discovered the dome on his property by using “aerial surveillance.” He was presented with aerial photographs showing the structure, he added, when he met with staffers regarding permitting.
“I found that Big Brother-ish,” Corkern said.
Corkern said he and other short-term rental owners are not opposed to regulation but the ordinance passed by the county was divisive and “targeted” short-term rental owners.
A county staff memorandum from October 2022 states: “The [short-term rental] must be within a dwelling legally recognized under the SLDC,” the memo states. “As necessary, staff will review air photographs and our permit files to confirm dwellings are approved as we do with all current permit and platting requests, so the applicant does not have to do this research or provide documentation.”
Domas said such stringent short-term rental regulations have appeared in other cities and counties across the country, and cases against those have been successful.
“No one is saying you can’t regulate short-term rentals,” Domas said. “They just want to be at the table. They don’t want to be treated like criminals.”