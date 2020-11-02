About 50 people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Monday to pray the rosary and ask for the resumption of indoor Mass, suspended late last month by Archbishop of Santa Fe John C. Wester amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
"If you tell somebody you're feeding them and you hand them a photo of a piece of bread, you're not feeding them," said Maryrose Turner. "There are people currently worshiping at casinos, they're going in stores, there's a lot more exposure there than in church."
Wester suspended indoor Mass following services Oct. 26. In a public letter Monday, Wester said hospitals reaching capacity and the vulnerable age of many priests and parishioners motivated him to make the decision. Under the current state public health order, indoor religious ceremonies are still allowed at 40 percent capacity.
"Civic leaders at all levels of government are telling me that they are extremely worried and are doing all they can to keep people from large gatherings indoors for extended periods of time," Wester said in the letter. "Catholics in the Archdiocese number in the hundreds of thousands; even with only a 40% attendance, this still amounts to close to 130,000 gathered on any given Sunday."
Wester's letter included responses to some comments he said he'd received about the decision. In the letter, he said "this action is in no way permanent," but also said the current stance was both "prudent and necessary."
Outdoor Mass is still permitted in the archdiocese and the Rev. Larry Brito at St. Anne Parish said about 300 people attended Mass in the parking lot on Sunday and another 150 on Monday.
"We put the altar out on the front steps," Brito said in a telephone interview. "That's our plan as long as the weather is nice."
But outside the cathedral, several Catholics — including a congressional candidate — critiqued the archbishop's stance.
"In times of despair, people turn to their God, whichever that might be," Alexis Johnson, the Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, said next to a Mass schedule covered in yellow tape. "And I think we can do that safely now. I think if they can open up the doors for Mass."
The Rev. Bill Sanchez from St. Joseph Parish in Cerrillos said he's concerned the suspension of in-person Mass will hurt participation in the church in the future. He said he held Mass on Sunday despite the archbishop's order.
"Private Mass is still allowed. I did a private Mass and didn't lock the doors," Sanchez said. "It was about 25 percent full. The doors were open. And I wasn't going to turn anyone away."
