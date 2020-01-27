A nonprofit that has honored scores of Santa Fe senior citizens who have helped shape the community — making a mark everywhere from classrooms to gardens to art galleries — is closing down after 35 years, organizers announced Monday.
Sara Kennedy, a member of the Santa Fe Living Treasures Committee for 18 years, said the group honored its final trio of "Treasurers" in the fall.
"Honestly, there are probably three or four members on the committee that realize that we are of the age that we could be Treasures," Kennedy said. "We're tired.
"We're kind of amazed we have carried it on along as we have," she added, "but now we feel like it's time to kick our feet up."
The nonprofit published books in 1997 and 2009 that profile the first 100 and next 96 honorees. Kennedy said its final act will be a third book detailing the lives and contributions of the last 75 Living Treasures.
The most recent honorees, recognized in October, were Lorene Carpenter Mills, the one-woman crew behind New Mexico PBS Network's Report from Santa Fe television show; Douglas Meiklejohn, founder of the New Mexico Environmental Law Center; and Suzanne Breslauer, board chairwoman of Creativity for Peace, a local nonprofit that trains young women from Israel and Palestine to facilitate peace.
Peace activist, teacher and author Mary Lou Cook, who died in 2013, founded Santa Fe Living Treasures in 1984 as a way to recognize the contributions of residents 70 and older through award ceremonies held twice each year.
In its 35 years, the organization honored a total of 271 Living Treasures, including teachers, nurses, farmers, artists, architects, historians, environmentalists and people from other walks of life in the Santa Fe area.
The New Mexican has published profiles of the honorees through the years.
“The celebration is no less than magical, as unassuming and inclusive, as the Treasures themselves," author Carmella Padilla wrote of the Living Treasures events in the foreword of the group's second book. "In attendance are friends, neighbors, and family members, whose poignant tributes open a window into each Treasure’s life with tales of wonder."
Committee members said they're now turning away nominations for new Treasures as they turn their attention to publishing the final book.
"There is never enough notice for the amazing people that do incredible work in this town," said JB Peña, who has worked with the organization since 1996. "Even if you don't know any of the Living Treasures, attending the ceremony or reading our books are a tremendous way to get to know the personal history of Santa Fe."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.