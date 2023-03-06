An animal rights watchdog organization has followed through with its threat to file a complaint with the National Institutes of Health against the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology over a research project in 2021 in which mice were so poorly cared for many starved to death.

The complaint calls on top officials at the federal agency to revoke the university’s Animal Welfare Assurance, effectively barring New Mexico Tech from receiving federal funds designated for public health research.

The organization, Stop Animal Exploitation NOW! — better known as SAEN — sent a letter to New Mexico Tech President Stephen Wells in late February after obtaining a report by the school detailing the research project’s violations of federal and school policies on animal welfare.