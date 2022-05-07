Residents of neighborhoods in southwestern Santa Fe who have fought a proposed asphalt plant consolidation, arguing its effects would amount to environmental racism, also allege they faced discrimination during a public hearing before the New Mexico Environment Department.
Maslyn Locke, a staff attorney for the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, said the department failed to provide meaningful access to Spanish-speaking residents during a hearing on the project in March 2021, a violation of the federal Civil Rights Act.
A spokesperson for the Environment Department declined to comment on the complaint but said the department has entered into an informal resolution process with the federal office.
The issue centers on a plan by Associated Asphalt and Materials to merge its two asphalt plants, moving one on Oliver Drive next to another on Paseo de River.
The company says the plan would lead to stronger infrastructure in the area and more restrictions on emissions, compared to those in its previous state air quality permit, and would move the Oliver Road plant farther away from neighborhoods. The state Environment Department approved air quality permits for the merger, spurring a lengthy appeals process by the nonprofit Earth Care New Mexico and community members.
Miguel Acosta, co-director of Earth Care, and residents living near the Paseo de River plant say they worry the merger will increase air pollution in their predominantly Hispanic community.
During the hearing last year, Acosta said, the Environment Department’s Air Quality Bureau failed to provide an interpreter for Spanish speakers, stifling their voices.
“We mobilized folks, and the very first person that goes up there to make a comment — the interpretation is not what it’s supposed to be,” Acosta said. “There is this state institution with all these resources with all this money, in a state where the constitution says everything will be in English and in Spanish, and they weren’t ready.”
As Earth Care helped one speaker file a complaint with the EPA, Acosta said, the group learned it was not the first time the department had been accused of violating Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial or ethnic discrimination by any agency or program that receives federal funding. “We come to find out that there is already an agreement that the NMED is supposed to be responding to because of a previous violation for the same reason four or five years ago,” he said.
The Earth Care complaint, obtained from the Air Quality Bureau through a public records request, alleges a resident, whose name was redacted, was denied a Spanish interpreter during the virtual March 2021 hearing and was discriminated against because of their nationality and limited fluency in English.
The speaker described being interrupted by hearing officer Gregory Chakalian.
“[Chakalian] asked where the interpreter was because he could not understand me. A number of minutes had passed by and no one seemed to know how to explain to [him] how the translation system worked,” the complainant said, according to the document.
After the complainant was asked to continue in English, other Spanish speakers who had planned to make statements at the hearing chose not to.
“I have been judged or discriminated against because of my English to the point of having to excuse myself because of my native language and accent,” the complainant said. “With time, I developed a certain fear and aversion from speaking in English in public, these situations have also damaged my self-esteem and question my value as a person.”
An estimated 49 percent to 56 percent of residents living in neighborhoods near the asphalt plant speak a language other than English, according to state data.
Despite the prior complaint, the EPA said it has never found the Environment Department in violation of the Civil Rights Act.
In 2017, the department entered into a resolution with the EPA after an investigation was conducted to determine if it had a pattern of failing to accommodate Spanish speakers.
Under the resolution, the department agreed to make complaint procedures widely available to English and Spanish speakers, to designate at least one nondiscrimination coordinator and to develop procedures that ensure non-English speakers are given meaningful access to the department’s activities.