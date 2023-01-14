The former United Way of Central New Mexico announced its new name, the United Way of North Central New Mexico, during a community event Saturday.
The nonprofit, which serves Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Torrance and Valencia counties, stated in a news release its new moniker reflects its responsiveness to the Santa Fe County community, which became part of the organization’s service area in 2021.
“Our new name demonstrates our commitment to the region and all the people we serve,” said Rodney Prunty, the organization’s president and CEO, in an announcement. “Our presence and ability to serve our communities means that more of our neighbors will have a chance to build a life that supports their aspirations.”
In July, the nonprofit awarded $400,000 in unrestricted grants, which were funded by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Since the funds are unrestricted, organizations were able to use them at their discretion, allowing them to help more people.
In 2021, the organization raised $15 million. In July 2022, it awarded $2 million in grants to 57 health and human service agencies in its service area. It also gave $8 million in grants to more than 11,315 nonprofits and their programs per donor-designated requests.
The United Way of North Central New Mexico also works with the city and county to operate 211 + CONNECT, an information and referral helpline which helps connect people with services like rent and utility assistance and homeless shelters.