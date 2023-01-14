The local United Way is changing its name.

The former United Way of Central New Mexico announced its new name, the United Way of North Central New Mexico, during a community event Saturday.

The nonprofit, which serves Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Torrance and Valencia counties, stated in a news release its new moniker reflects its responsiveness to the Santa Fe County community, which became part of the organization’s service area in 2021.

