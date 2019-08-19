Meow Wolf gave its first peek Monday of what the Santa Fe-based entertainment business has in mind for a four-story, 68,000-square-foot office building at its south-side Creative Studios campus at 2600 Camino Entrada.
Meow Wolf intends to wrap the office building around two sides of a former Caterpillar manufacturing building now used to fabricate equipment for interactive art experiences. No artistic renderings or floor plans exist yet, as the project is still in the “exploratory” stage with a permit application not expected until October, said Jennifer Jenkins, principal at JenkinsGavin, a Santa Fe project management firm.
Jenkins, speaking at a sparsely attended early neighborhood notification meeting, said she anticipates the project being presented to the Santa Fe Planning Commission in early December, with a possible groundbreaking in spring and a 24-month construction timeline. No budget has been set yet, she said.
The expansion would likely have space for 300 to 400 employees, said project architect Alexander Dzurec, principal of the Santa Fe-based architecture firm Autotroph.
Meow Wolf currently has about 100 office workers scattered in eight office buildings around town, said Elisa Montoya, Meow Wolf’s vice president of operations.
“This is the potential to unite everybody,” Montoya said. “Our intent is to continue manufacturing in New Mexico.”
Meow Wolf is currently manufacturing exhibits for planned projects in Las Vegas, Nev., Denver, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., in a pair of 34,797-square-foot and 27,258-square-foot rectangular buildings that abut each other but are partially offset. The artist collective acquired the property in 2017 to house its Creative Studios and corporate headquarters.
Meow Wolf only started considering the office expansion earlier this year, Montoya said.
“This whole effort is still very exploratory,” Montoya said.
Dzurec said some ideas have been discussed about what the building may look like, but he declined to give any hints.
“It will be an interesting representation of what Meow Wolf is right now,” he said.
The early neighborhood notification meeting at the Southside Branch Library became more of a news conference with 10 attendees and one neighborhood resident.
This was the first time Meow Wolf publicly released anything other than square footage and the number of floors.
Meow Wolf will apply to the city Land Use Department for a development plan amendment for the site, located in a largely commercial area. The current development plan created the first Caterpillar manufacturing building with the second building added in 2011.
Development plan amendments require early neighborhood notification meeting with notices sent to all physical and mailing addresses and neighborhood associations within 300 feet of the project.
“Early neighborhood notification (ENN) is intended to provide for an exchange of information between the applicant and residents and property owners in affected neighborhoods before plans become too firm to respond meaningfully to community input and before changes in plans might cause major financial losses by the applicant,” according to the city ENN policy.
Meow Wolf was launched in 2008 as a collective of outcast artists. Now, the company has nearly 500 employees and 87 investors who put up $158 million to finance its growth.
Meow Wolf in 2017 also won $1.1 million in state and city grants to support the Caterpillar plant acquisition with $250,000 from the city’s economic development fund and $850,000 from the state’s Local Economic Development Act fund.